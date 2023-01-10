Ballaghaderreen shop was shut over food safety issues

The store which was closed for two days by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in Ballaghaderreen.

A Ballaghaderreen grocery shop was served with a closure order over food safety concerns.

The store, Ballaghaderreen Grocery Store on the Charlestown Road was closed from December 14th to 16th.

Details of the closure order have just been released by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. It was served on owner, Mr Abid Hussain.

A HSE inspector found twenty cardboard boxes and one opened bin of uncovered animal (meat) waste were stored outside the back door of the premises on a trolley. This waste had started to emanate malodours. This waste is defined as Category 3 animal by product waste and was not stored in sealed, leak-proof containers; it was not identified/labelled as Category 3 waste and "not for human consumption"; arrangements were not in place for prompt disposal of this waste; the waste was an attraction for vermin as it was uncovered and easily accessible for pests to feed off.

A wash hand basin was not provided in the vicinity of the butchery for washing of food workers hands post handling of raw meat. A food worker/shop operative did not maintain a high degree of personal cleanliness. Water was not supplied to the rear sink which was used for filling and emptying of mop buckets.

The freezer room had been switched off at the time of the inspection and therefore there was an interruption to the cold chain. Frozen meat was haphazardly stored here as well as frozen Category 3 waste. Malodours were emanating from the freezer room.

A packet of frozen meat was left in one of the wash up sinks to defrost. A stainless steel bowl and tray which were dirty were also in the same sink so due care was not given to the storage and treatment of raw materials.

Sizeable gaps were present at the bottom and side of the back door allowing for potential ingress of pests into the food premises. This door was located immediately beside the area where raw meat had accumulated outside of the premises to which pests would be attracted to.

Animal waste was stored outside the rear door of the premises uncovered in cardboard boxes. Additional boxes of animal waste were evident on the floor of the switched off freezer room.

General maintenance throughout was very poor. Work surfaces were not maintained in clean, hygienic condition. Woollen gloves, non food items such as phone chargers and dirty soiled tea-towels were left on worktops.

Black plastic bags which previously had been used to cover over shelving underneath the worktops had been removed but the tape was still there resulting in an area of the worktop which would allow dirt to accumulate.

The mincer head was stored in the cold room wrapped in a plastic bag but had not been cleaned since last use the previous day. A toilet brush was stored under the wash-up sink for cleaning of the mincer head despite being advised this was not a suitable cleaning aid on a previous inspection.

The damaged surface of the ceiling was not repaired since the last inspection and a smooth, cleanable and durable finish was not provided.

Food waste containers behind the butcher counter were not maintained hygienically or were kept clean. Open bins were used instead of pedal operated, closed bins.

The mop bucket was stored outside beside the open waste meat and a mop was thrown on top of cardboard on the floor in rear lobby.

Water was not supplied to the rear sink identified on the previous inspection as a sluice sink.

The kitchenette off the rear lobby was maintained in a filthy condition throughout - the cooker was stained with food spillage, walls were dirty and sink and drainer were filthy.

A food worker did not display knowledge of food hygiene. The food business operator had not ensured that all food handlers are trained (if not at least supervised) in food safety matters relevant to their food activity. No clear procedure for recording and documenting of traceability information available.