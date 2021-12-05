Badly needed…..129 new houses in the pipeline for Sligo

Plans have been lodged to build 129 new homes on a 10-acre site at Gibraltar Point in Sligo.In what will be one of the largest construction projects undertaken in Sligo in recent years, the proposed development at Second Sea Road is a joint venture between local companies, Carnarvon Ltd and builders Knoxpark Developments Ltd, who have recently launched the final phase of their Farmhill Manor development.

Plans for the Gibraltar Point development were submitted after extensive consultation with stakeholders including local residents, political representatives and Sligo County Council. The proposed development is based on a varied mix of homes with a mix of townhouses, apartments, semi-detached and detached units of varying sizes, ranging from one-bedroom own door bungalows up to four bedroom detached properties. It is just a 15-minute walk to Sligo town and close to the Finisklin Industrial Estate.

The development has been designed by Sligo-based architects Vincent Hannon and Associates to incorporate and recognise the needs of the local community and environment.

The scheme will be built using the latest sustainable home-heating technologies and materials. It will include a creche, retirement bungalows and landscaped green spaces.

Carnarvon Ltd, said the new development was a significant investment and would provide much-needed new homes in Sligo which has seen little large-scale building in recent years.

“Sligo has seen an upsurge in the number of people looking to enjoy the amazing lifestyle that can be enjoyed here in the North West.

“There is a huge pent-up local demand for quality homes and we believe Gibraltar Point will be a very attractive and welcome addition to meet this need. Together with our partners and builders Knoxpark Developments, we have listened to local opinion and worked with Sligo County Council and others to design a sustainable, modern development that Sligo-based families and individuals will be proud to call home.

“This application is the culmination of a long running process to deliver increased housing supply for Sligo and also locally based jobs during any construction phase. This is a project for the long haul,” said a spokesperson for Carnarvon.

The development will include: 16 four bed semi detached/detached houses; 69 three bed semi detached/terraced houses; 9 two bed apartments; 15 one bed semi detached/terraced houses; 7 two bed semi detached houses; 8 four bed detached houses; two 4 bed detached houses and three first floor apartments within the creche building.