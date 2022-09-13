Axe throwing world champion Ceola is welcomed home to Sligo

The axe throwing champion of the world Ceola McGowan (31) returned to her native Grange for a grand reception last Friday.

Ceola took home the title at the World Axe Throwing Championships in Canada on August 28 but says celebrating in Langs Bar in Grange felt ‘like winning all over again’.

“It was really amazing. I came home late on Friday and dad had the Christmas lights up for me outside, they had balloons and a little banner, and it was so nice to come and chat to the neighbours. They had so many questions, they wanted to see the axe, some even had a little throw of it which was lots of fun,” she said.

“It was wonderful to see everyone in the community coming down. I knew we were going to Langs but I didn’t have a clue what kind of reception I was about to receive. It was pretty immense and talking to the crowd of people there was like winning all over again. It was such a lovely price, I felt such pride for my community, and they felt it for me, it was really wonderful.”

Ceola first discovered axe throwing through friends in 2018 and says she took to it ‘like a fish to water’ and has received great support and encouragement from her club the Wicklow Axe Throwers in Newtownmountkennedy.

“I’ve always been the type of person who will try anything. When I was younger I tried track, badminton, tennis, karate all the regular sports but nothing really suited except for pole fitness,” she said.

She says her pole training really helped to build the core fitness and upper body strength that was needed to find success in axe throwing.

“There is also constant support and encouragement within the axe throwing community, not only with your strength but also for your mentality,” she said.

“When I first picked up the axe it was pretty intimidating, it’s not a little hatchet, it’s big and appears sharp on both sides. It was daunting that first day picking up an axe, but the guys demonstrated how to throw it and then completely took the pressure off.

“They just said don’t even worry about hitting the target, the important thing is that it goes forward, just focus on getting it down the line.”

The first time Ceola threw an axe it did not hit the target, the second and third times she says she started to hit it, and by her fifth throw it was a complete bullseye.

“I hit a fluky bullseye, there was no technique to it at all, but that showed me I could do it; the guys were impressed.”

From this point on, Ceola says she became addicted to axe throwing and before long was competing nationally and internationally. She won the Irish Opens in the sport in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before being crowned world champion in Nova Scotia this year.

“It is so addictive; I see it even with the neighbours I had coming over to have a throw in the garden. On the first go it’s just getting it forward, then you have a feel for it and you go again, then you hit the target, then you have to make sure that it wasn’t a fluke. You get stuck in this axe throwing loop from which there is no escape!” she joked.

Herself and ten teammates from the Wicklow Axe Throwers went to compete at the World Championships and there was a great success not only for herself but for many of teammates.

“Heath Staunton, Leigh Standing, and Ashley Glover placed third in the male team category for Ireland, they did incredibly well. Finn Standing (11) placed fifth for Ireland in the junior throwing category, and then I placed first in the women’s and individuals, so Ireland had a cracking year at the world championships this time around,” she said.

Just days after claiming her championship title Ceola says she was back ‘back to reality’ and starting a new job as an analyst at a Dublin consultancy firm, but there’s still plenty of upcoming competitions to take part in

“I got back on the Monday and started the new job on Wednesday. I get to defend my title in two years’ time and next year the competitions will run as normal. In Germany there’ll be one or two and in Sweden there’s the ‘Week of Hell’ which is six competitions, in six locations, across six days, so that’ll be interesting,” she said.

Ceola says she is incredibly thankful for all the support she has received from the local community in Grange with many businesses including Rosyhil Furniture and Antique Shop, the Jam Pot Café, and the Golf Society coming together to help with sponsorship for her future axe throwing endeavours.

She says she is so honoured for all the help she has received in sponsorship and the way the village has banded together to help her is something special.

“I really have no words, it feels like they’re standing behind me, they’ve got my back and it’s given me a new kind of energy to move forward,” she said.