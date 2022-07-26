Sligo

Away victories in Europe are special for Sligo Rovers fans

Bit O’Red continue to give fans special days out.

A general view of Sligo Rovers fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand
A Sligo Rovers fan during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand
A young Sligo Rovers fan during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand
Former Sligo Rovers player Johnny Kenny (left), now at Celtic was amongst the Rovers supporters In Fir Park last week. He is pictured with Aaron Deering who travelled from Roscommon to the game. Expand
A general view of Sligo Rovers fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand

A general view of Sligo Rovers fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

A Sligo Rovers fan during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

A young Sligo Rovers fan during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Former Sligo Rovers player Johnny Kenny (left), now at Celtic was amongst the Rovers supporters In Fir Park last week. He is pictured with Aaron Deering who travelled from Roscommon to the game.

A general view of Sligo Rovers fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

By Jessica Farry

No matter what happens at The Showgrounds this Thursday, Sligo Rovers’ European journey in 2022 has been an unforgettable one.

In years to come, we will be talking about the scenes as hundreds of Rovers fans travelled to Oswestry to see the Bit O’Red play Bala Town, and two weeks later the same number, if not more, travelled across the water again to see their beloved Rovers play against Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

