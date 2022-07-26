Away victories in Europe are special for Sligo Rovers fans

No matter what happens at The Showgrounds this Thursday, Sligo Rovers’ European journey in 2022 has been an unforgettable one.

In years to come, we will be talking about the scenes as hundreds of Rovers fans travelled to Oswestry to see the Bit O’Red play Bala Town, and two weeks later the same number, if not more, travelled across the water again to see their beloved Rovers play against Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

Even if Rovers lose on Thursday and exit the Europa Conference League, fans, players and management have created magic memories that will be cherished for years to come.

To win twice away from home in the one campaign is a massive achievement for Rovers, and financially it’s obviously a huge boost to the club.

But for fans, who haven’t had too many European days out to remember, this year has given us two days, it’s been a huge few weeks in growing support and boosting the morale of the support base.

Those who give all their time and energy for the club, the many volunteers and fan groups, it must feel like rewards for all of their hard work over the years.

To see the sea of red and white taking over the town of Motherwell last Thursday was a sight to behold.

Buses were arranged by the Bit O’Red Supporters Trust to take fans from Edinburgh Airport to Motherwell on Thursday afternoon, and a delayed flight from Knock certainly didn’t have any impact on the day - although the bar at the airport received a welcome boost from that hour long delay to the flight.

Three 70-something seater buses arranged by the Dublin Supporters’ Club brought fans to and from Glasgow for the game, to make the trip easier for everyone.

Those efforts were greatly appreciated by everyone, and the camaraderie created on those journeys added to the trip.

Rovers aren’t expected to get through this tie on Thursday. But, so what? They weren’t expected to beat Motherwell at Fir Park on Thursday.

And although you would expect a huge response from the Scottish side, particularly in the wake of all the backlash received, one has to hope that Rovers can make history and John Russell can become the first manager to bring the club through two rounds in the one campaign.

It’s been a fantastic few weeks for everyone involved, and one more outing would be the icing on the cake.

But, if that isn’t to be and Motherwell do recover well from last Thursday, then let it be.

Because we’ll all fondly remember those trips to Bala Town and Motherwell for a long, long time.