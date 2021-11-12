Award for brave woman who rescued three teenagers from the sea

A Sligo woman has received a bravery award for rescuing three teenagers from the sea. Zoe Lally received a Silver Medal at the National Bravery Award at held in Farmleigh House today for her actions in the saving of three teenagers from drowning off Easkey Pier,

Zoe, who works as Operations Manager with the Easkey-based Irish Surfing, took matters into her own hands last April when she dived into the water to save three young men who had been swept off the pier in the West Sligo village by a large wave.

With conditions quite poor, Ms Lally used lifebuoys to drag two of the boys to safety but had to enter the water - and swim a long distance -to bring the third to safety. The three teenagershad no serious injuries, though they were taken to Sligo University Hospital from where they were released later that night. The Sligo Coastguard rescue helicopter 118 was also in attendance.

Zoe just happened to be walking her dog along the seafront when she noticed a group on the pier - and immediately sensed danger. "I had just taken my dog for a walk in Easkey and I was coming back in, it was a beautiful evening," she told The Sligo Champion.

"Loads of people were out enjoying the sea front, walking, cycling, running and I noticed some young guys out on the pier. As I say, it was a beautiful evening but there were very big waves, a strong current, there were no surfers out there because it was actually too big to surf. "I saw the young lads on the pier and I was actually on my way to advise them to come off the pier because what happens is in certain conditions waves hit the back of the pier and explodes over the pier and washes over it, and they just wouldn't have been aware that the waves come in sets and it can be calm one minute and then there can be waves washing over the pier. "Just as I got to the pier I saw a big wave that came over the pier and swept three of them out, I think there may have been five or six of them on the pier at that point but it swept three of them into the water."

It was at this point that Zoe put her know-how into action. Immediately, she set about trying to help the three in the water from it. She explains: "I just got down and got the ones that were standing on the pier off the pier, and there were lifebuoys there so I grabbed the lifebuoys and helped the first two lads out but the other boy then had drifted out in the current, he was beyond the reach of the lifebuoy. "Unusually, I had no surfboard or wetsuit in the car so I'd to just go down and jump in in my clothes, I'd another lifebuoy, so I swam out to him and got the lifebuoy to him."

While swimming to the third young man, Zoe's local knowledge was also a very important part of the successful

conclusion to the rescue. By being aware of the strong currents around the pier - which is also affected by the mouth of the Easkey River - Zoe knew to avoid areas with a strong current, which she would not be able to swim against. Doing so would have likely sent them further out from land.

"I knew the shortest way back, the nearest piece of land was the pier but the current is strong there so I opted for the longer swim, down the coast a little bit. "I didn't have to swim far to get to him, but I'd to swim far to get him to land.

"We couldn't come back to the pier, you've Easkey River coming out so you've the combination of that and the

current from the waves, what would happen is you would continue to go

further out. I swim there, I surf there so I know it well. "I was sort of worried about the cold water but I actually didn't feel anything and the young fella was great, the three boys were great they stayed very calm all the time, followed my instructions and just made it much easier for me." Having made land, the helicopter was soon able to assist and help, as well as those who watched on as Zoe went about the remarkable rescue. With low water temperatures, and Zoe without a wetsuit having jumped in in her clothes, she and the three teenagers were soon wrapped up to warm up.

"Even when we got out we were wrapped up in duvets and the rescue helicopter came. I knew the helicopter was on the way so even though I knew the swim was going to be difficult I knew it was coming. I'd been surfing for 30 years, always done water sports as well. "It [experience] was important because you knew the right things and procedure." With concerned onlookers looking on, they helped the boys and Zoe once they were out of the water and there was a great sense of relief that the efforts had come to a successful conclusion.

Again, Zoe says that it also shows just how important the presence of lifebuoys along areas of water are when a

situation like this unfolds. "If I hadn't them [lifebuoys] there it would have been a different situation because I wouldn't have got the first two boys out, there's quite a drop there at the pier so I could throw the lifebuoys to them and then wait for the surge to lift them back up.

"There's no way I would have been able to do that had I to go in and swim to all three. Normally I'd have the board and I'd be much faster on the board but I'd an ear infection for a couple of months so hadn't been in the water." The Bravery awards were set up in 1947 to recognise those who risked their lives to save others and are administered by Comhairle Na Míre Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which is chaired by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD.