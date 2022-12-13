Auction at Ballymote mart in memory of farmer killed in tragic accident

A charity auction will be held in Ballymote Mart tomorrow (Thursday) in memory of a highly regarded young farmer who sadly passed away in an accident on his farm last year.

Mark Hargadon (39) of Carrigeen More, Ballymote died after he was crushed under a tractor and trailer on the family farm.

His death sparked widespread shock and sadness all over the area and especially among the farming community where he was so highly respected. Proceeds of the auction will be going to the North West Hospice, at the request of the Hargadon family.

Gearóid O’Connor, one of the organisers, told The Sligo Champion:“It was a terrible shock when Mark passed away, so this is our way of remembering him. Mark was a really great person in many ways, and we all miss him. I approached Ballymote Mart Manager David Faughnan and he agreed. We are having the auction directly after the usual mart tomorrow morning. We will be auctioning anything you can think of in the line of farming produce. 20 bales of silage are being donated and there will be vouchers for these products for the successful bidders. We have been blown away with the amount of stuff that has been donated already. There are buckets in the Aurivo Stores where Mark worked, and people can donate there as well.”