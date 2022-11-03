ATU Sligo’s Engineering students enjoy educational trip to Germany’s Esslingen University

Last week, a group of second year ATU Sligo Honours Degree Mechanical Engineering students spent a busy but highly enjoyable week in Germany at the Esslingen University of Applied Sciences.

In 2021, Atlantic Technological University Sligo took in its first students on their new Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering. This first group are now in their 2nd year of college. During the visit to Germany, they were completing a Blended Intensive Program in Materials Technology and Processes. They were also joined by students and lecturers from Hellenic Mediterranean University Crete, Stellenbosch University South Africa, Karlstad University Sweden, University of Cyprus, Tallinn University Estonia and University of Jaen Spain.

The program involved lectures, and laboratories, along with lots of opportunities to make friends at excursions and social events. The students received lectures from experts in the fields of metallography of additive manufactured steel, fatigue in additive manufacturing, sheet metal forming, very high cycle fatigue of metals, and design of lightweight structures in 3d printing. These lectures were backed up with hands on laboratory sessions in sheet metal forming, fatigue testing and analysis, CAD design for deep drawing of metal components, and metal preparation for crystallography.

Each day after the lectures and laboratory sessions, there were excursions such as to the Sinsheim Technical Museum and Waterpark, tour of the Porsche Car manufacturing plant and Mercedes Museum. The highlight of the visit was the International Evening, where the participants met with international students at Esslingen University, and each country represented had their own table with food and information of their country.

It is hoped that this will be an annual visit and Esslingen University have invited ATU Sligo Mechanical Engineering students to return next year.