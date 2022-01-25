Attacker told man ‘ha, got ya’ after stabbing him in the neck

A man who was stabbed in the neck with a stanley knife by a 22 year old said in a Victim Impact Statement read out at Sligo Circuit Court that he is a completely different person and only ever leaves the house to see his baby girl.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with state solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh (prosecuting) read out Paul McMahon’s Victim Impact Statement in which Sait Murrin was before the court on a number of charges. He pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr McMahon causing him harm on May 26th 2021 at Garavogue Villas and he also pleaded guilty to assaulting Caleb Cox on May 17th 2021 at the Wine Street car-park.

Mr Mulrooney told Judge Francis Comerford that Mr McMahon’s medical report indicated he received a deep laceration to the left side of the neck from a stanley knife which required surgery the following day to close the wound which was located above the Adam’s apple. The consultant surgeon said he would make a full recovery but there was likely going to be a scat left.

In his Victim Impact Statement, Mr McMahon, who was described in court as a heroin addict who was on methadone for many years, said his nerves were completely gone after the assault and he was constantly listening for noises.

He said he was suffering from anxiety and his nerves were completely gone. He said that since the assault he only ever leaves the house to see his baby daughter. Mr McMahon said he is a completely different person and doesn’t feel safe.

He described listening out for noises 24/7 and when watching television he keeps the volume low as he listens for noises. He said if the sensor light comes on he gets stressed and he described the effect the assault has had on him and his partner. He said he is living in fear and wanted to go to the gym or join a football team but couldn’t.

He said his little girl is in care and they are working hard to get her back but the attack has gone against them as the social worker is concerned and they are only allowed small visits.

Mr Mulrooney outlined that Murrin, who appeared via video-link from Castlerea Prison, was before the court on five charges and pleaded guilty to the assault charges. He was also charged with making a threat to kill Caleb Cox at the Tesco Arcade on May 17th 2021 and producing a knife during the course of a fight in the Garavogue Villas on May 26th 2021, both of which were taken into consideration.

Garda Sandra Deery was giving evidence led by Mr Mulrooney. Caleb Cox, in his statement, said he was 19 at the time in May 2021. He had just finished his shift in a barber’s shop at 6pm and was going to Quayside and he went into the Dealz store when he spotted Murrin and decide to divert. Murrin whistled at him that he wanted him to come out as he wanted to talk to him. Mr Cox took it that he wanted to fight him. He picked up a drink and was in the queue and Murrin remained outside calling at him to come out or else he would go in, adding ‘either way you’re getting it’. Mr Cox said Murrin said to another person in the queue ‘what are you looking at, I’ll thump you too’. He took off his jacket and Mr Cox said when he left the shop he took off running at speed towards Wine Street and ran out onto the road weaving through traffic with Murrin following. He said he was running so fast that at Kool Kids he lost his footing and fell on his shoulder. He said his legs went from under him as he was running so fast. Once he fell, he immediately covered his head as he knew what was coming. He received a thump to the temple and was kicked in the face. He told Murrin to leave him alone. He then got up and Murrin called him a rat. He left and walked away and Mr Cox walked towards Tesco holding his shoulder. He went into the arcade and was talking to 2 men he knew when he spotted Murrin again who was shouting at him that him and his buddies were going to get it. Mr Cox said Murrin told him he was going to kill him, his mother, sisters and brothers and he said he was going to have both entrances blocked off. Mr Cox asked a shopkeeper to ring gardaí and if he could seek refuge in a backroom.

Murrin left the scene and gardaí arrived. Mr Cox was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he had a dislocated right shoulder.

Garda Deery then outlined the CCTV footage that was obtained by Garda Joe Evans from Tesco, Dealz and the ATM in the Wine St car-park which was shown in the court.

A statement was also read out from Mr McMahon (40). He said at the time of the offence he was living in Sligo six months. On the afternoon of May 26th 2021 he was walking along the Garavogue River when he spotted Sait Murrin who was known to him. He said Murrin was carrying a knife and ran at full speed towards him. Mr McMahon pleaded with him to back off and drop the knife and said they could have a fair fight. He slipped and one of his runners fell off and Murrin had gone ahead towards the roundabout and came back towards him and then slashed his neck with the knife. Mr McMahon said he tried to get up ‘but he got me lovely’. He described feeling him cutting him in the neck and he said to drop the knife and didn’t feel pain probably because of the adrenalin. He retreated to his friend’s house and they called an ambulance. He said the knife was a flat stanley knife thicker than normal and yellow in colour. After stabbing him, Murrin said ‘ha, got ya’. Two men came out of a nearby road who Mr McMahon didn’t know and told Murrin to leave.

Gardaí were contacted and the Armed Support Unit arrived at an address in Garavogue Villas where Murrin was living with his girlfriend. His partner answered and told gardaí she didn’t know where Murrin was. She permitted them entry to the house and Murrin was found hiding in the bathroom peeping out the crack of the door.

Gardaí asked Murrin to show them his hand and they were met with aggression. He told them to f**k off and continued shouting abuse as he was handcuffed. Gardaí went to another address in the Garavogue Villas and spoke to Mr McMahon who was in the front room of the house with his friends, holding a towel to his neck to stop the bleeding. It was apparent there was a deep wound to his neck as gardaí could see his windpipe. Paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

When questioned by gardaí, Murrin said he was out that morning minding his own business purchasing coffee and so on. He denied assaulting Mr McMahon.

Regarding the first incident, he said he knew Caleb Cox and admitted chasing him but that Mr Cox had fallen and was too quick before he reached him. He denied punching him and when asked what his intentions were had he reached him, he said to hit him a few thumps. A medical report indicated Mr Cox had a dislocated shoulder which required him to wear a sling and no other fractures or injuries.

Garda Deery told the court that Murrin had 24 previous convictions, including once for assault causing harm. He was remanded in custody on May 27th 2021.

Mr Keith O’Grady BL with Mr Tom MacSharry, solicitor (defending) said in relation to his client’s previous offences, the first occurred when he had just turned 14. He said this was a man who had a difficult life, someone who came from a very difficult background, with social services, the HSE and the court system all involved. He said both of these offences occurred in the space of nine days. In relation to the first involving Mr Cox, he said the only medical evidence showed an injury to his shoulder which was accepted as coming from the fall. He said that Mr Cox was alleging he was kicked and thumped in the head, but the CCTV didn’t show any physical contact.

He said in relation to the second offence, the parties were known to each other and Mr McMahon did have his own issues. He said garda forensics found nothing on clothes or knives recovered from his client’s house.

He said however by the guilty plea if saved both Mr Cox and Mr McMahon from having to give evidence and being cross examined.

Mr O’Grady asked the judge to take into account the weight of the plea as it was not a straightforward case.

He said Murrin was someone who was up against it from the start of his life. He was abusing substances since 12 years of age and was in residential care and had a negative peer group. The barrister said he had no chance in life and came from a very difficult background. He said his client was doing very well in prison and was working as a cleaner and had no issues with staff in Castlerea Prison and was very respectful.

He was now drug free and can see there is a future out there. Murrin apologised and said he was very sorry for everything he had done. He said prison was not the place for him and from talking to inmates who have been in and out of prison he didn’t want that to be him. He apologised to the victims he hurt.

He said his intention was to move away from Sligo with his partner and get a job.

Mr O’Grady reiterated this was a man who never had a chance in life. He said he knew he ha come to the end of the road in chances and asked the judge to construct a sentence that will give him light at the end of the tunnel.

Judge Comerford said that he does want to think about it and he adjourned sentencing until January 28th.