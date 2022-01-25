Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Attacker told man ‘ha, got ya’ after stabbing him in the neck

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

sligochampion

A man who was stabbed in the neck with a stanley knife by a 22 year old said in a Victim Impact Statement read out at Sligo Circuit Court that he is a completely different person and only ever leaves the house to see his baby girl.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with state solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh (prosecuting) read out Paul McMahon’s Victim Impact Statement in which Sait Murrin was before the court on a number of charges. He pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr McMahon causing him harm on May 26th 2021 at Garavogue Villas and he also pleaded guilty to assaulting Caleb Cox on May 17th 2021 at the Wine Street car-park.

Privacy