Attack on Tom Niland is ‘beyond belief’, says Skreen-Dromard parish priest

The parish priest where robbery and assault victim Tom Niland (73) lives has said there is a high level of shock and disgust in the West Sligo community over the attack on the retired bachelor.

Fr. Michael Gilroy from the Skreen-Dromard Parish says that he has known Tom well over the last eight years since joining the parish and “everyone is completely devastated about what has happened to him.

“The community has been quite numb over the last number of weeks, we are holding weekend and weekday masses for him here in our own parish.

“It’s the topic of conversation anywhere you go, the focus is on Tom and hoping he recovers. There is a high level of shock and disgust that something like this couldn’t be perpetrated on a man minding his own business in what is supposed to be the safety and security of his own home.”

Fr. Gilroy said there has been quite a bit of uneasiness in the area recently as there has been a number of burglaries in West Sligo over the last few months and that for “this to happen on your own doorstep really brings the reality of this horror situation home.”

“There have been previous burglaries, but the nature of this one is beyond belief, that somebody could inflict such injuries on an innocent person, just a defenceless man minding his own business,” he said.

Tom was well known throughout the area and Fr. Gilroy says it would be hard to find “a more inoffensive man” who has “worked all his life in the community.”

He stated that on a broader scale this attack makes him think of “all the other people in the community who have anxiety about what has happened.”

He says “you want people to be able to live as independently as possible and to be able to go about their daily routines” and hopes that despite the shadow this has cast over them they will not lose the strong sense of community in West Sligo.

One member of the community greatly affected by the attack is Tom’s first cousin and neighbour Michael Walsh who described him as almost “like an older brother.”

“We are very close and always in contact with each other. Tom was someone you could run to if you needed someone like every minute, he was one those people you could rely on,” he said.

Michael expressed his shock and the way Tom was attacked stating “he was absolutely battered to bits, kicked and jumped on, the worst things you could ever do.”

“How can these people live? To plan to do this to someone, to get money off them you are willing to kick a man almost to death,” he said.

After he was attacked Tom managed to drag himself to side of the road in a bid to find help with Michael saying when someone found him initially they thought “it could have been a plastic bag, or a coat, but there something moving” and it was then that the Gardaí and ambulance services were called and discovered what had happened to his cousin.

“We were in shock, and then the noise started, the phone calls, the concern, people are afraid, they are shocked, they can’t believe it,” he said.

“It’s deceiving when people say he was 73 years old or he was a pensioner, you get an image in your head and that wasn’t Tom, he was a big strong fella.

“The gentle giant he’s been called many times but he really was, no one ever had a bad run in with him and I can guarantee no one has a bad word to say about him.”

Michael says that after a few days “Tom started to come around in the hospital” and he called him on the phone saying, “I couldn’t believe it and we chatted away for a while, after I got off the phone I was ringing everybody saying he called me and everything was looking great.”

But the following morning he got a call from the hospital saying “he took a bad turn” and he has been in ICU ever since.

“He’s not functioning at the moment, we just have to wait and see if he’ll recover,” he said.

Michael says that the Gardaí have been fantastic with explaining the procedures and keeping him updated but said that current laws mean they are unable to check Tom’s phone records.

After his attack Tom’s perpetrators took his phone with them and Michael thinks it is important that its last known whereabouts are tracked.

“I maintain this is local terrorism and it is going on all the time in Ireland, everybody is living in fear of these people, if someone goes in with the intention of beating a man too a pulp and not caring if he lives or dies is that not terrorism at its worst?” he asked.

He believes in extreme circumstances like this privacy laws should be trumped by the need to find these men and bring them to justice.

Tom’s neighbour, Kathleen Henry stated that the attack happened on the same night as the Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy’s funeral and it has caused real shock in the community and demonstrated that this can happen to anyone.

“We’d all been upset over what had happened to Ashling, and as a girl or woman you were weary of going out walking, now with Tom we’ve locked the door when we would have normally had it open because you don’t know who’s out on the road,” she said.

“People are more cautious, it’s frightening, especially for the older people living on their own.”

Kathleen says that Tom was always “a great neighbour to have” and she recalls always seeing the “blue lights coming out from his window” whenever she drove by.

“Tom did not deserve this, if anybody knows anything that can help. The fear is out there in the community. It would be nice to see it solved, especially for the older people in the area,” she said.