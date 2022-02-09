Sligo

Attack on Tom Niland is ‘beyond belief’, says Skreen-Dromard parish priest

The parish priest where robbery and assault victim Tom Niland (73) lives has said there is a high level of shock and disgust in the West Sligo community over the attack on the retired bachelor.

Fr. Michael Gilroy from the Skreen-Dromard Parish says that he has known Tom well over the last eight years since joining the parish and “everyone is completely devastated about what has happened to him.

