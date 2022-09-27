Astronomical price hikes ahead from energy companies making huge profits, Sligo protest rally hears

Some of the attendance at the Cost of Living protest in Sligo.

Households are facing into a year of unprecedented energy and general price rises, a rally in the centre of Sligo was told on Saturday.

Addressing the ‘Cost of Living’ protest at City Hall, Councillor Declan Bree said it was now becoming very clear that as energy costs continue to increase, that from early next year, households will face astronomical electricity and gas bills, on top of extortionate rents, steep increases in food prices and some of the highest childcare costs in Europe.

“Big business, the banks, financial institutions and the establishment politicians are attempting to put the entire blame for the crisis on the war in Ukraine and say there is not much that can be done.

“But the truth of the matter is that huge profits are being made by the companies who are imposing these price increases on ordinary people.” he said.

“Bord Gais Energy and British owned Centrica reported half-year group profits of €1.5 billion, a 500% increase of the €250 million profit recorded for the same period in 2021.

“The two largest Irish banks acquired nearly €1 billion in half-year profits for the first six months of 2022. Tesco’s profits have doubled to almost €3 billion. Airtricity’s parent company SSE, reported a 15% increase in operating profit to €1.7 billion in the year to March. The list could go on.This display of grotesque greed is a challenge to every single citizen of this country.

“This is a transfer of wealth from ordinary working people to the already rich and the investor class of financiers. It is now clear that, just as in 2009, once again working people are being robbed to increase the wealth of the rich.

“We have a cost of living crisis, we have a crisis in the health service, we have a housing crisis and the reality is that all of them are intertwined. The drive to increase profits is savage and barbaric. And, unfortunately the Government is refusing to act against this profiteering – it is tied to the interests of big business and the rich, and supports the capitalist market system which always puts profit first,” Cllr Bree said.

Other speakers included MEP Chris MacManus, councillor Gino O’Boyle, Bernadette Maughan and Marcella Dempsey.

While the numbers attending the rally in Sligo was small there were also other protests around the country including the largest in Dublin. sOrganisers estimated that 20,000 people marched from Parnell Square, up O’Connell Street and on to Merrion Square. Political parties and organisations attending the march included Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Senior Citizens Parliament, the Union of Students in Ireland and the Mica Action Group.