Ashling Murphy fondly remembered in Sligo

Ashling Murphy and Niamh McGloin, Grange pictured on the Comhaltas tour in 2017

THE late Ashling Murphy, who was brutally murdered while out jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon, was a regularly visitor to Sligo to play music.

She performed at a trad concert in Sligo and also competed at the Fleadh here and the annual Fiddler of Dooney competition.

The primary school teacher (23) was a champion fiddle player.

Back in 2017, Comhaltas were doing a tour of Ireland and the UK and Ms Murphy was part of the group of young musicians that played at the concert in City Hall, Sligo on October 15th.

Local musician Niamh McGloin, harp and box player, played with Ashling on the Tour that year.

Sligo musicians Cian Kearns and Niamh O’Sullivan, now living in Dublin, prepared the music performance of the group for all its concerts around the country that Autumn and also Great Britain the following Spring.

Ashling also participated at the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann competitions held in Sligo in August 2015. She actually took 2nd place in the 15-18 fiddle competition on that occasion.

Bartley Gavin was Chairman of the Fred Finn branch who hosted the concert in association with Sligo Co Council in 2017 and he was Chairperson of the Fleadh which was held in Sligo in 2014 and ‘15.

Mr Gavin expressed his deepest sympathy to Ashling Murphy’s family, friends, colleagues and pupils of the Durrow N.S. teacher.

“It’s just awful, a really shocking tragedy. For the family in particular it’s going to be very hard to get over, it is so unjust.

“The whole country is in shock. The trad musicians are so close knit and they all know each other and are understandably really upset.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Ashling’s family and friends.

“Ashling played at the concert here in 2017 in City Hall and a few other Sligo musicians played with her.

“Comhaltas do a tour every year of Ireland and the UK and it’s mostly a group of young musicians, ten or 12 in the group.

“That year, Ashling was part of the group. Seamus Kilgannon was Chairman of the council at the time and hosted the concert.

“They also played in Gurteen as well. Ashling was here too during the Fleadh competing as she comes from such a huge musical family.

“I would have met the group during the concert, it’s just shocking what happened,” Mr Gavin added.

On Friday night’s Late Late Show, a group of trad musicians from across Ireland played a number of reels dedicated to Ms Murphy.

A solitary fiddle was placed on a nearby chair in her memory. Among the musicians was harpist Bridín (Brid McGowan) from Enniscrone.

She spoke to host Ryan Tubridy and said Ashling was in everyone’s thoughts.

“That was a piece of music called Sunday’s Well, we all agreed it was appropriate to start off with because it’s just a sad, sad time.

“To be honest, myself I feel scared, sad but at the same time I feel like we’re all coming together and we can all pull together and be there for each other, like we all should be you know.

“It’s just such a tough time for bereaved families,” she said.

Bridín said musicians come together at a time like this. “It is one of those things with Irish music anyways I find, we communicate with each other on other levels without words or anything, we can create meaning, with music,” she added.

Thousands of people across the country took part in vigils including in Sligo to remember Ms Murphy at the weekend.

Ashling was a firm supporter and regular participant in the annual Fiddler of Dooney competition hosted every October by the Sligo Town branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann. The competition is one of the oldest and most prestigious instrumental competitions in the tradition.

She competed in the junior Fiddler of Dooney competition in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2015 she competed as a senior and she again participated as a senior in 2018 and 2019. The competition was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

Speaking to The Sligo Champion, Maria McLoughlin, Secretary of the Sligo town branch of Comhaltas said: “All of us in Comhaltas and in the world of Irish traditional music are shocked at the brutal and untimely death of Ashling.

“She was an exceptionally talented musician who made an unforgettable impression on all who had the good fortune to know her or hear her music.”

Ashling was selected for her outstanding musical prowess to participate in the Comhaltas Concert of Ireland in 2017 and the Concert Tour of Britain in 2018. She was also a member of the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra.

“On behalf of all our Comhaltas members in Sligo I wish to extend our deepest condolences to Ashling’s family and friends, to her Comhaltas colleagues in Tullamore and to her school community,” Ms McLoughlin said.

At its January monthly meeting on Monday, Sligo County Council passed a vote of sympathy to the family of the late Ashling Murphy.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Taylor said: “On behalf of the elected members and staff of this Council, I wish to convey our heartfelt sympathies to the family of Ashling Murphy.

“Her death was a tragedy that has shocked and traumatised the whole nation, and the response of communities all over the country in recent days will have provided some small consolation to Ashling’s parents, siblings, her former pupils and her wide circle of friends.

“Among her many talents and interests, Ashling was a noted musician, and she performed in Sligo City Hall in 2017 with a Comhaltas Tour Group. She also played in Ceolaras Coleman in Gurteen.

“It has been described as a watershed moment, with a firm consensus that action has to be taken to make our society a safer place, and we will certainly play our part in that endeavour.”

Councillors and Chief Executive joined with the Cathaoirleach in extending their sympathies to Ashling’s family and friends.

Cllr Declan Bree said the impact that Ashling’s murder has had on the people of the country was testament to her character.

“As you pointed out she was an active member of Comhaltas, a musician of note and she performed at numerous events here in Sligo including the annual Fiddler of Dooney competition.

“We now need concerted action to ensure that women can go about their normal lives without being in a constant state of heightened alert – without planning their route for safety, notifying friends and family of their whereabouts, or looking over their shoulder to check for potential threats.

“The best way for us to remember Ashling Murphy is for us to ensure that her murder acts as a catalyst for change,” he said.