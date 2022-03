Gardai sealed off GAA grounds in Ballydoogan in January as investigations began into alleged sexual assaults. Pic: Donal Hackett.

A man has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a number of alleged sexual assaults near Sligo Town on Saturday, 22nd January 2022.

Gardai have this morning, Monday March 7th, arrested a male adult teenager.

The male is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.

No further information is available at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.