Army tanks in County Sligo seaside village cause a stir

The sight of three army ‘tanks’ on patrol in Strandhill, County Sligo on Wednesday evening caused quite a reaction.

Onlookers were stunned to see Defence Force personnel in the tanks travel into the village before departing again.

The army transport was first spotted along the dual carriage heading into Sligo from the Dublin direction in the mid afternoon. The three tanks were parked along the hard shoulder for a short period before heading for Strandhill.

Peole took to social media in a bid to find out what was going out with a number saying they were taken aback and that the convoy was quite scary looking.

A Defence Forces spokesperson told The Sligo Champion that the 67th Infantry Group deploying to UNDOF (UN Disengagement Observer Force, were “conducting patrolling drills in MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carriers, as part of their preparation ahead of the upcoming Mission Readiness Exercise, and the overseas deployment itself.”

This week the Government approved the participation of up to 30 Defence Forces’ personnel in the newly established European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine.

The Defence Forces is also due to provide 174 troops to the EU Battlegroups rapid intervention forces set up under the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy, which enable it to take a leading role in peace-keeping operations and conflict prevention.

The 130 troops of the 66th Infantry Group are currently nearing the end of their six-month deployment with Undof, which was established in 1974 following the agreed disengagement of Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights after the ending of the Yom Kippur War.