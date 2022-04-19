Appeal by family of Ballintogher man injured in accident in the US

The family of a big-hearted Ballintogher man who suffered a major injury in a car accident while working in Texas, have been “overwhelmed” with the generosity and support for construction foreman Paul Collery.

For, a Go Fund-Me Page set up by his nephew Brian Taaffe has raised an incredible €22,655 from a total target of €40,000.

In a message on www.gofundme.com Brian explained that his uncle was the “victim of a serious accident in Texas, USA a number of weeks ago.

“He suffered life changing injuries.

“Since then, Paul has been recovering slowly in hospital, and has, in recent days moved to a rehabilitation facility to aid with his long- term recovery.

“Paul is in good spirits and is grateful for the support of his family and friends.

“And while he has health insurance, it will unfortunately only cover a fraction of the overall costs.

“Those of you that know Paul will remember him both participating in and organising countless fund-raising ventures like this over the years, for people who fell on hard times, for whatever reason.

“Now Paul needs YOUR help.

“I am sure you all know if any of us needed Paul’s help, he certainly would not be found wanting.

“Any donation large or small, would be greatly appreciated”.

Meanwhile, another nephew, Frankie Quinn from Riverstown told The Sligo Champion that Paul Collery made a big impression everywhere and “was the life and soul of the party.”

“He has been out in the US for a few decades now and was in Chicago for a number of years and his brother Oliver and sister Bernie are there as well.

“The family re-located then down to Texas and that is where the accident.

“He works in construction, and he has two sons, Brendan and Colin and Grace is his daughter and he is my uncle”.

He added: “He was a foreman and had his own construction company”.

“Paul was sadly involved in a road traffic accident in February, and he has not been able to move anything from his neck down.

“He is two weeks out of hospital and is two weeks into rehab and we are kind of hopeful that he will be able to try and get back some movement in his arms and legs.

“We are hopeful, but he has a long road to travel.

“My mother told me that he has moved some of his toes, so that is a positive sign at least.

“That is the first bit of movement that he had”.

Frankie has vivid memories of his uncle Paul, whom he described as the life and soul of the party.

“When he came home and was out socialising, it was like he was never away.

“He has a great way with people and has many friends around home and he just picked up where he left off”.

He continued: “Tomas Collery, former Fine Gael Councillor is a brother of Paul’s.

“My mother Valerie Quinn is a sister, as are Rosemary Taaffe, Patricia Collery, Connie Collery and Cora Gaynor-a big family and it is a very close- knit family.

“The last time I saw him was when he came home for my wedding a few years ago, just before Covid and he always made an effort to come over for weddings.

“He was always the life and soul of the party.

“And when people would come over to him from home to the US, he would have put them up and he would have helped to get them jobs and that was the kind of person he is.

“He would always help out anyone that he could.

“My cousin Brian Taaffe has launched a Go Fund Me Page which we hope will help aid him in his recovery.

“It has been really great, and is up only about three weeks and over €22,000 has been raised already and the family are really happy about it.

“Brian has set a target of €40,000 and we will sit down and have a chat about how we can push it on.”