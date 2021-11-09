Appeal after group of men force their way into home and commit burglary

Two men were assaulted in their home after they were attacked by a group of men in an aggravated burglary in the Ballinode/Hazelwood Road area of Sligo on Saturday evening.

Gardaí say that at approximately 8pm a house in a housing estate was forcibly entered by a group of mens and two persons in the house were assaulted. The injuries sustained are not thought to have been serious. One of the lines of enquiry is that the perpetrators had travelled to Sligo from Donegal.

Gardaí say they are interested in two vehicles that were seen in the vicinity of this incident: a White BMW with a Novice Plate ‘N’ affixed and a black Opel Astra with a CE registration.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone in the Ballinode/Hazelwood Road/Short Walk areas of Sligo last Saturday evening between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and may have noticed anything suspicious or saw any of the cars to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.