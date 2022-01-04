Apology over gathering that featured Sligoman

The Department of Foreign Affairs has apologised for the champagne party they held in their offices in breach of Covid rules.

Around 20 staff and officials including Sligoman, John Concannon,were photographed celebrating Ireland winning a seat on the UN Security Council in June 202.

At the time, Government imposed Covid restrictions prohibited indoor office parties.

In a statement, a Foreign Affairs spokespersons said: “The Department did not meet the standards expected of it with this gathering and we are sorry that it happened.”

They said the former Secretary General Niall Burgess “publicly apologised” for the gathering “the very next day” on 18 June 2020.

This is a reference to a tweet he sent just after midnight apologising to a user of the social media platform who criticised the lack of social distancing in the photograph.

At 12.09am, Mr Burgess wrote: “You’re absolutely right Sheila. This was taken just as the result came in and we momentarily dropped our guard. Shouldn’t have happened!”

NUIG B.Comm and Masters in Business Studies graduate, Mr Concannon previously worked for Fáilte Ireland and subsequently on several big projects like The Gathering and the 1916 Centenary Programme before securing a role in the campaign to scure a seat on the UN security council having also taken a role with NUIG as Vice President.

Mr Concannon was the chief at Tánaiste’s Leo Varadkar’s Strategic Communications Unit when he was Taoiseach before it was scrapped in 2017 after the Opposition blasted it as a personal spin machine

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was in Government Buildings with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the time the photograph was taken. They were watching the voter on a link to the UN.

“We were aware that the team was in work, it was a work day and they were there to work through the night if it came to a second vote. It didn’t come to that and as the department says, they shouldn’t have gathered like that in that moment of celebration,” Mr Coveney’s spokespersons said.

As reported by Independent.ie at least 20 senior officials and staff from the Department of Foreign Affairs threw a champagne party at Iveagh House in breach of public health guidelines during a strict national lockdown last year.

A photograph from the event shows the group huddled closely together in an office at the department’s headquarters, drinking bottles of Moët & Chandon without face coverings or regard for physical distancing.

The party took place after Ireland was elected to the UN Security Council on June 17, 2020.

The department has blamed “a moment of happiness” for the incident and insisted that “lessons have been learned”.

The country was in the midst of a strict lockdown in response to a surge in Covid-19 infections at the time of the party. People were confined to their own counties, and indoor gatherings of more than seven people were prohibited.

People were also asked to work from home where possible, and many were unable to attend the funerals of loved ones due to a limit of 25 on the number of people who could attend a service.

The Government had also published a protocol for returning to work, which emphasised the need to maintain physical distancing and avoid face-to-face contact in the workplace.

The Iveagh House party has been compared to the ‘Golfgate’ controversy by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who said it undermined the public health effort, and those involved seemed to believe the rules only applied to “little people”.

The photograph of the soirée was a ‘selfie’ taken by Niall Burgess, who was the secretary general of the department at the time but has since been appointed ambassador to France.

He tweeted the image with the caption “Now we’re walking on air…” but deleted it shortly afterwards.

The picture also features then-Deputy Secretary General Brendan Rogers, who is now the ambassador to the Netherlands, and Mr Concannon, who is now director general of the department’s Global Ireland division.

A one-month-old baby was also held aloft by her mother in the crowd of officials for the photograph.

Details of the champagne party at Iveagh House have emerged as a similar controversy involving social gatherings at departmental offices continues in the UK.

An investigation is underway and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced calls to resign following reports of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, as well a social gathering at the Department for Education and a leaving event for a No 10 aide.

The party at Iveagh House was likened by Paul Murphy to ‘Golfgate’, which took place in August 2020 and resulted in the resignation of Minister Dara Calleary and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan over a social event that breached public health advice.

“It will be very disappointing for many to see yet another example of those at the top breaking the rules that everybody else had to follow,” said the Dublin South-West TD.

“Top civil servants must have understood that this champagne party was in blatant breach of the public health regulations at the time. It suggests the same sort of attitude demonstrated by the politicians at ‘Golfgate’, which took place only a couple of months later – that the rules were really designed for the ‘little people’

“All of this undermines the public health effort,” added Mr Murphy.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the event took place after the team in charge of its Security Council campaign had worked throughout the day on June 17, 2020.

“Had Ireland not won the council seat on the first round of voting, the team would have had to work through the night to campaign for a second vote the next day,” he said.

“As it happened, we won in the first round and in a moment of happiness, as the result came in, we briefly let our guard down by celebrating together. It was 18 months ago and steps have been taken to ensure lessons have been learned.”