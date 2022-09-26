Another power outage in Sligo as over 3,000 were without electricity on Monday morning

Over 3,000 homes in Sligo were once again without power on Monday morning after yet another power outage.

The outage affected homes in the Collooney and Ballisodare areas along with Enniscrone and Easkey, with around 3,400 homes left without electricity.

The ESB says power has since been restored, but this will continue to frustrate customers in the county who have endured a number of power cuts in recent weeks.

Just last week, homes in West Sligo had no power for a number of hours in the morning, while a major power outage three weeks ago affected tens of thousands of houses in the county.

Over 30,000 ESB customers were impacted by that power cut on September 5th.