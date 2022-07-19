Anger over unreliability of Sligo’s bus services with regular no shows

There has been a lot of disruption to bus services in Sligo.

Councillors have called on Bus Éireann to address the issue of cancelled bus services leaving users stranded without explanation on a number of routes throughout the county.

Cllr Thomas Healy recently had the issue raised in the Dáil by Deputy Darren O’Rourke and stated he has received ongoing complaints from passengers in Sligo of buses failing to turn up without any notification.

“This seems to be a regular issue from 2019 but with the return of full services post Covid restrictions it is more apparent than ever.

“People relying on the bus to get to work or to get home again are being left stranded without explanation or apology.

“Elderly passengers, young adults and passengers with special needs are all being affected.

“Last week, routes from Coolaney and from Collooney were cancelled again for five days according to passengers who have contacted me,” he said.

“I accept the assertion of Bus Éireann management that most services run as scheduled of course, but unless all bus routes are reliable and dependable then people will stop using them.

“We are trying to reduce emissions from car journeys and have reduced fares on public transport so we need more than ever to have a dependable service.

“We also need to promote and facilitate our tourist service and infrastructure and send out a strong positive image of Sligo for visitors.”

“The issue seems to be stemming from a lack of drivers, retired drivers are not being replaced quickly enough.

“There have been three recent retirees.

“In addition, there is a recent recruitment drive for two seasonal drivers when really we need four taking into account annual leave and illness including the current Covid surge.

“As well as recruiting we also need to facilitate any requested transfers to Sligo from other Bus Éireann depots.”

Cllr Dara Mulvey took to social media last week to ask Bus Éireann why the Sligo to Ballina, Coolaney, Derry, Dromahair, and Enniskillen services had all been cancelled in a single day.

He has called on the coach operator to explain to its customers what is happening and why so many routes are being cancelled.

“If you look at their social media page there are numerous posts stating they regret to inform customers that due to operational issues the following services are cancelled.

“On one particular day all six journeys on route 475 Sligo to Coolaney were cancelled and customers were extremely annoyed,” he said.

“I had many calls over the last week asking why are people who were left waiting for a bus that never arrived, then when they look on social media there is no reason given for the decision to cancel or if and when, full services will resumed.

“If management have drivers who are familiar with alternative routes this would allow them to cover for unexpected emergencies. For certain bus routes to be completely ignored for a full day is inexcusable.

“People are encouraged to use public transport as it is cost effective, reliable and frequent but lately reliability and frequency are certainly not what customers are experiencing.”

Bus services have also been interrupted regularly on the Sligo city service over the past number weeks.

Buses have failed to arrive on the Strandhill/Rosses Point route on several occasions.

The uncertainty over many bus routes comes at a time when reduced fares have been introduced to encourage more people to ditch the car and take public transport.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann stated: “Bus Éireann acknowledges that services in Sligo have been impacted in recent weeks due to operational issues impacting driver availability, often at very short notice.

“As a result, services have had to be cancelled and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“We wish to reassure our customers that we are working on solutions to improve service delivery, including through the use of contractors, where available.

“We are also currently in the process of actively recruiting new drivers in the north-west.

“We would advise customers if they have a question about Bus Éireann services to contact our Customer Care line.

“Agents are available between 7.00am and 7.00pm Monday to Friday, and 8.00am to 6.00pm on weekends and public holidays at 0818 836 611. Customers can also email customercare@buseireann.ie.”