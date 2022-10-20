An Bord Pleanála approval still needed before improving ‘The Rocks’ at Gibraltar

A draft site layout plan for improvements at Gibraltar/The Rocks has been prepared, however due to its location a Natura Impact Statement and An Bord Pleanála approval is still required.

Cllr Declan Bree has tabled many motions related to the once popular recreation area and the need for its refurbishment of its path and steps which he said has received renewed interest from the public in light of the pandemic, adding that the public are getting ‘frustrated’ that nothing is happening on this issue.

“Gibraltar is located in an area which the Irish state and the European Union have designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and a Special Protection Area (SPA). This means that a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) must be prepared, submitted and agreed to by An Bord Pleanala before any work is undertaken to reconstruct the footpaths, the walkways and steps,” he said.

“Only this week I had correspondence from a constituent who has highlighted the issue of health and safety at Gibraltar. He pointed out that the number of people visiting the viewing area and using the bathing waters increased considerably during the summer. He said on one occasion a child slipped and cut himself on the sharp eroded metal protruding from the old retaining wall. He says the wall needs to be repaired/restored to prevent serious injury.

“He pointed out that metal is also found within the sand surrounding the bathing area and there is a serious possibility of someone being severely injured. I know the area well and I certainly would be reluctant to go swimming in Gibraltar in its present condition. In this context the Council will need to take action to have improvements carried out in the area.”

The response from Director of Services Emer Concannon stated any improvements in the area fall into two categories. Item 1: Improved pedestrian access from public roads to The Rocks. Item 2: Improved access from The Rocks to the seashore.

“Regarding Item 1, the Council has prepared a draft site layout plan which provides for a replacement mass concrete footpath leading from the public roadway as far as the old outdoor pool at the Rocks. This proposed footpath upgrade measures approx. 92m in length. There is no funding available currently to progress this infrastructure,” she said.

“Regarding item 2, any proposal will require specialist design and the preparation of a Natura Impact Statement due to its location in the environmentally sensitive Cummeen Strand SPA and SAC and will need An Bord Pleanála approval. There is no funding available currently to progress this design.”