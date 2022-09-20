An array of events and performances for Culture Night in Sligo

Culture Night has become one of the most enjoyable events of the year across Ireland for its sheer good humour and good fun, combined with an outstanding array of talent.

This year, in Sligo, there will be a huge national and international collaboration of talent sharing their cultural talents across the evening.

Remember, all the events are free and offer an opportunity to try something for the first time or provide fun for your children or to relax after a busy week and enjoy art, music and poetry.

You can listen to traditional music in beautiful Sligo Abbey, hear a virtuoso tin whistle player Carmel Gunning at the Hawk’s Well Theatre, accompanied by under-12 flute champion Sophie Hanley.

A great singalong will take place at Sligo train station or try the gospel choir at the Presbyterian Church.

A clay and wattles cabin will be installed by Men’s Sheds at the Yeats Building and the Cranmore Co-op Garden will host some eco-friendly events in the company of Kid’s Own.

Gorgeous visual art to be seen at The Model, Hamilton Gallery and Hyde Bridge Gallery and Jonathan Cassidy will give a paint in oils demonstration. AEMI,

My Dead Husband’s Hereford Bull will be performed at the Yeats Building, collaborating with Sligo Pride and there will be a pirates’ chalk drawing session for children on the floor of the exhibition at Yeats Building too. Blue Raincoats Theatre Company will be painting on their floor too, with visions of the world in 2050.

Juggling, poetry, African music and Indian dance and song will take place at the Yeats Plaza, outside the Yeats Building and don’t forget the Yeats dressing up competition at the Yeats statue.

Try a little harp music at Liber Bookshop and storytelling at Heart’s Desire Café.

The fabulous Global Kitchen are back at The Model, along with a children’s Arty Party.

Yeats Society Sligo is the co-ordinator for Culture Night Sligo this year, collaborating with The Model, Blue Raincoat Theatre Company and Hawk’s Well Theatre.

We thank them and all participants for coming together to create a welcoming, fun night for everyone. And, it’s all free.

You can find all the Sligo events on the national website: culturenight.ie and on the facebook page CultureNightSligo

Meanwhile, Sligo Youth Theatre will present ‘Inquest of a Play’ on Culture Night.

The play takes place in a drama studio where the facilitators walk out and the group need to come up with a Quest play.

The cast come in and out of role as they tell the story of a pair of twins and their adventures in South America in pursuit of their parents.

They use only the tables and chairs in the space and they constantly change role, setting up characters and situations as the story unfolds. They even get interrupted by the arrival of a new member of the group who is immediately cast in the play and moves the story on, it ends with the return of the facilitators and the ending of the drama session.

It will be performed Sligo Youth Theatre Space, Lower Quay Street at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. Admission is free.

Also, in Sligo, to celebrate Culture Night 2022, the Arts Council will be gifting free books by 21 top Irish authors to customers in Sligo travelling on Bus Éireann’s Expressway services.

The Read Mór festivities will see ‘book conductors’ gifting books to customers at Bus Éireann’s bus station in Sligo from 2pm until 4pm.

Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly said: “As part of the Arts Council’s 70th Anniversary year, Read Mór is our gift to the public on Culture Night.