Amputee mum of two pleas for help to adapt her home

Two years on from having her leg amputated mum Geraldine McGee Fallon is still without a wheelchair accessible home. Stephen Holland reports.

Geraldine McGee Fallon pictured at her home in Abbeyville, Sligo. Expand

By Stephen Holland

“When it was discovered my leg was infected it was a total shock, I thought okay it’s an infection they will put me on antibiotics and it will be grand but they came back and said it needed to be amputated.”

These are the words of Geraldine McGee Fallon (62), a Sligo born woman and mother of two, who worked in Dunnes Stores for 43 years before facing a severe infection in her right leg that has left her in a wheelchair and housebound.

