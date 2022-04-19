Amputee mum of two pleas for help to adapt her home

“When it was discovered my leg was infected it was a total shock, I thought okay it’s an infection they will put me on antibiotics and it will be grand but they came back and said it needed to be amputated.”

These are the words of Geraldine McGee Fallon (62), a Sligo born woman and mother of two, who worked in Dunnes Stores for 43 years before facing a severe infection in her right leg that has left her in a wheelchair and housebound.

Geraldine’s home at Abbeyville, Sligo is not wheelchair accessible and while there are Council supports available to adapt a bedroom and wet room for her, due to the massive increases in the cost of building materials and labour in recent times she has received quotes for more than double the maximum €30,000 grant allowance.

“If I don’t get the money there is no way this can be done, I don’t know whether I will be able to go back to work because I need to be physically fit.

“In Dunnes over the last 43 years I did everything, when I left I was working the floor but there’s no way I could go back to that,” she said.

The story of Geraldine’s disability dates back to December 24th 2020, she was at work and was not feeling well.

“I thought I had a cold or something leading up to it and on Christmas Eve I came home sick and took some medicine and went to bed to rest,” she said.

“When I woke up I prepared the Christmas dinner but I didn’t feel well, my right foot was swollen, red and hot.

“I am diabetic and I knew something wasn’t right. I couldn’t get a diabetic nurse because they were all off.

“I phoned a nurse who I knew, and she advised me to go to A&E as soon as I could.”

By December 28th Geraldine was in the hospital and she says she was so sick her memory around it all is hazy.

“I remember lying on a stretcher and the doctor coming up to me and saying unfortunately we are going to have to amputate your leg,” she said.

Geraldine says that normally in a situation like this there would be some warning signs like a blister or an ulcer, but she did not notice anything until it was too late.

“They had to scrape at it and then discover the infection inside, it was a total shock to me,” she said.

She was told her leg was sepsis and that they were going to amputate immediately.

Normally for these types of procedures patients are transferred to Galway but in this instance there was not enough time and Geraldine’s right leg, from just below the knee, was removed ay Sligo University Hospital.

“I was glad it was in Sligo, when you’re in a situation like this with visitors it’s a bit better than being away in Galway,” she said.

“I didn’t even have time to think but I said I am going to be strong and positive.

“After the operation, I looked and thought okay it’s gone, but I have to get on with my life.

“The doctor told me it saved my life and I needed to be strong for my girls, it could be worse, they could be burying me, and everything is adaptable.”

Geraldine has two teenage daughters, Ellen (14) and Sarah (19), who she says have been incredibly supportive.

“I remember when I said it to them, a nurse in the hospital told me to contact my ex-husband and ask him to bring the girls in and that she’ll take me to see them, it was so nice of her,” she said.

“They’re very quiet girls but Sarah, my eldest, turned around and said mum it does not matter, you are still the same woman, you are still the same mum.

“That’s what was keeping me going, that they can understand you are no different, you’ve lost a leg but you’re still the same mum to them.”

Geraldine remained in hospital for more than seven weeks but when it was time to leave she could not go back to her own home because it wasn’t wheelchair friendly.

“They were looking for a place where I could be close to the girls but unfortunately they couldn’t find anywhere and I had to go to my sister’s house in Longford,” she said.

This meant Geraldine would be separated from her children for long periods of time as they stayed with their father.

“I was in Longford for four months and then I went to the national rehab in Dun Laoghaire.

“I was only able to see my girls once or twice when they could come up to me.

“In total, I didn’t really see them for six months,” she said.

After leaving Dun Laoghaire she returned to her sister’s house in Longford and began the process of trying to make her own home wheelchair accessible.

“Following up with builders, contractors, and the County Council, they were all dragging their feet and it was going on for nearly a year,” she said.

“By the time it got to August there was still no sign of anything happening and I said this can’t go on anymore.

“I felt I was losing contact, the girls were suffering, I was suffering.

“We weren’t seeing each other and I made the decision to come back to the house even though I do struggle to get around in the wheelchair.”

Geraldine was given a prosthetic leg in Dun Laoghaire but says she is often unable to use it, and in the last three months she has had an infection and cuts on her stump which has meant confinement to the wheelchair for weeks on end.

She outlined the difficulties in using the bathroom, being unable to take a shower, and the dangers of cooking in a kitchen where everything is so high up and out of reach.

“There are stairs in the house. I can climb the stairs but there’s no wheelchair up there to go to the bathroom.

“The bed has been moved down to the sitting room which for me is not nice, if the girls want to have friends over from school there is nowhere for them to go, it’s not right, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life like this,” she said.

An assistant from the Irish Wheelchair Association visits Geraldine for an hour a week which is helpful but not sufficient when she cannot use her own home comfortably.

She says even the outside world is difficult as something as simple as going to the supermarket can be an ordeal.

“It’s not until you end up in a wheelchair that you see how difficult it is to go out.

“My sister brought me shopping in Dunnes and though the entrance is wheelchair friendly it was difficult to even get into it, that’s when reality hits you,” she said.

“It has all been hard to take in, I just have to be positive but unfortunately as time goes on it’s difficult. I haven’t had a shower in I don’t know how long, I can’t get in the small bathroom so it’s all washes.”

Geraldine is hoping to raise the necessary funds needed in order to make her house wheelchair accessible.

All money raised would be used to build an appropriate bedroom and wet room for her, as well as having her downstairs doors widened with ramps at the front and rear of her home.

Those who wish to provide support can do so on the GoFundMe website under the title ‘donate to help me to get my house adapted for me’.