Allocation of €3m in funding for walking and cycling infrastructure across County Sligo

Grange and other villages around the county are set to benefit from the recently announced €3m allocation of funding for cycling and walking infrastructure throughout County Sligo as part of Active Travel expenditure for 2023. Pic: Donal Hackett.

The allocation of €3m for walking and cycling infrastructure around County Sligo has been warmly welcomed by the local representatives and the Sligo Cycling Campaign.

These funds are part of the national Active Travel Investment Grants for 2023 announced on February 1 by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD which sees the National Transport Authority (NTA) allocating €290m to local authorities around the country for active travel projects.

Communities up and down the country are set to benefit from this announcement with projects such as the Collooney Village Active Travel Scheme, St John’s National School, Scoil Ursula Safe Routes to School (SRTS) programme and Sligo City to Carraroe active travel pathfinder scheme set to start in 2023.

This substantial investment will fund approximately 1,200 Active Travel projects nationwide, contributing to the development of almost 1,000km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the country by 2025.

This includes the development of segregated cycle lanes and widened footpaths, new walking and cycling bridges, and new pedestrian crossings.

Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim Frank Feighan stated that these projects are a ‘game changer’ for the area that will link up well with the Sligo, Leitrim, Northern Counties, Railway (SLNCR) Greenway project currently in development.

“The sooner we have greenways, cycleways, and walkways the sooner we can get people out of their cars and living a much healthier lifestyle,” Deputy Feighan said.

Deputy Feighan stated that with a strong focus from central Government towards encouraging people to reduce carbon emission and take up cycling it is vital infrastructure is in place and that routes are safe for all users.

“This is certainly the way forward, we won’t get on our bikes or scooters unless they are 100% safe and for this reason these initiatives are very helpful,” he said.

Deputy Feighan stated that the funding is currently available for the development of projects such as these all over the country and highlighted the Department of Transport’s ambition to see €1m per day spent on active travel projects in a bid to achieve current climate goals.

Spokesperson for the Sligo Cycling Campaign Joan Swift said this allocation of funding is most welcome and particularly highlighted SRTS funding for Scoil Ursula, St Johns, Strandhill and Enniscrone.

The Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme was developed in partnership with the NTA and Green-Schools in 2020 as a response to the need to support schools to increase walking and cycling to school.

The programme aims to improve safety and access at schools through the development and walking and cycling infrastructure, and also to increase the number of students cycling to school through increased bicycle parking spaces.

“Giving children and parents the freedom to get to school on their own fuel is key to unlocking the health and wellbeing benefits of Active Travel,” Ms Swift said.

Ms Swift also highlighted the Pathfinder Schemes from Sligo town to Carraroe and from Sligo town to the ATU which have received a total of €255,000 in Active Travel funding.

However, she stated the Sligo Cycling Campaign will be looking for clarification on schemes that state they are part of Active Travel but are unclear of what they consist of.

“We very much welcome the proposed footpath scheme from the station in Collooney but we are concerned for example that in a social media post Councillor Thomas Walsh included road resurfacing as well as footpath enhancement and junction tightening in the Collooney schemes,” she said.

“Road resurfacing, while necessary, in our view is not part of Active Travel and should come from the roads maintenance budget. The footpath from Collooney to Ballisodare also appears to be well advanced so again we will be asking for clarification re the intention here.”

Cllr Walsh, who is Chairperson of Sligo`s Strategic Policy Committee of Infrastructure, has welcomed the total €930,000 for two Active Travel projects in Collooney and stated that the road resurfacing works are part of a large scale project to realign the T-junction and create a one-way system in Collooney.

“Collooney village has been allocated €380,000. This funding will allow for planned road surfacing and footpath enhancement works including junction tightening along the R290 in Collooney from its junction with Barrack St west to the bridge (known locally as Barrack Road),” he said.

“There will be a redesign of the junction between Main St./R290 junction (adjacent to St. Marys NS) which will incorporate a one-way system heading westwards to the Main St./Lower St Junction (Outside Connolly’s public house). This funding is in addition to the €290,000 allocated in 2022 for this project.”

He also welcomed €550,000 that has been allocated to complete Phase 2 of footpath works between Collooney and Ballisodare.

“Works have almost been completed between Ballisodare and Carricknagat. This funding will now allow the completion of a footpath from Parkes Garage to Quigley’s Bar in Collooney,” Cllr Walsh said.

“This project is currently under tender and is due to be awarded. Funding allocated will also allow for the provision of a safe pedestrian access to and from Collooney Railway Station and the provision of a bus shelter. This is something I have called for some time.

“Collooney and Ballisodare are both satellite towns in Sligo with an anticipation that their population will continue to grow. This funding is critical to ensure there is improved Active Travel infrastructure in the town and ensure their connectivity.

“Collooney has been long starved from the much-needed funding for infrastructure improvements until recently and I welcome this allocation as part of €3 million for the county.”

The funding has been welcomed by North Sligo Cllr Marie Casserly who stressed the benefits for the villages of Cliffoney, Drumcliffe, and Grange which are situated along the busy N15, a national primary road.

Cllr Casserly particularly highlighted the €50,000 which is set for Grange Village Active Travel Scheme and will go towards the improvement and development of footpaths in the village.

“Since I was elected in 2014 it has been one of my top priorities to get footpath improvements for North Sligo,” she said.

“Some parts of the village don’t even have a footpath and we want to make walking and cycling safer for everybody.”

Cllr Casserly stated there have been promises of footpath funding in the past that did not come to fruition but with NTA funding now secured the future looks bright.

“We want to improve pedestrian access from the primary school to the shops, now funding for design has been allocated, the rest will come, and there will be consultation,” she said.

“It’s very positive for the county, for families who are thinking of moving to Sligo, and it’s good for schools and keeping people safe.”Across the North West in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, and Roscommon the funding totals €12m which will give a major boost to infrastructure throughout these areas.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher, Member of National Executive Committee and Constituency Spokesperson for the Green Party, on behalf of the North West Greens stated it will make travel safer for communities.

“This funding will play an essential role in improving active travel across our communities. For example, it will make it easier for our children to cycle to school without the need to drive them,” she said.

“It will permit and encourage walking or cycling to help people get out and about in a healthier, safer way. People can walk to their local shops or to meet friends and spend less time stuck in traffic.

“Such projects will make our local communities more accessible. The end result is that we are a little healthier and happier overall.”

Announcing the funding Minister Ryan stated: “The foundation of our transport strategy is to provide significant support for safe and sustainable travel. Our strategy is focused on local people and helping them connect with their local community.”

“We plan to reduce our emissions by 50% by 2030 and increasing the number of greenways, cycleways and walkways is a crucial step towards achieving this. We have seen many times that once greenways are built, they become very popular, so this is certainly money well spent.”

The Full list of successful schemes for County Sligo are as follows:

Cycle Parking: €20,000

Enniscrone &Tubbercurry Footpaths: €280,000

Low Cost Junction Tightening: €8,000

Sligo Town Local Transport Plan: €80,000

Collooney to Ballisodare Active Travel Projects: €550,000

Sligo County Council Active Travel Staff Costs: €240,000

Clarion Road - Active Travel Facilities: €45,000

Parklet Sligo Town: €70,000

Western Distributor Road Active Travel linkages to Sligo City: €25,000

Strandhill R292 & R277 Cycle Scheme: €50,000

Rosses Point Village Road Footpath Scheme: €70,000

Collooney village Active Travel Scheme: €380,000

Grange Village Active Travel Scheme: €50,000

Cleveragh Active Travel Scheme: €85,000

First Sea Road Active Travel Scheme: €85,000

Caltragh Holmes Active Travel Scheme: €20,000

Ballygawley Village to Castledargan Footpath: €45,000

Coolaney to Rockfield village Active Travel Scheme: €45,000

Carraroe to GAA Pitch Active Travel Scheme: €45,000

St Johns National School: €105,000

SRTS Scoil Asicus, Strandhill School: €20,000

SRTS R1 Jesus and Mary Secondary School Enniscrone: €100,000

SRTS R1 Scoil Ursla Sligo: €100,000

Wine Street Active Travel Scheme: €50,000

Sligo City to Carraroe Active Travel Corridor- Pathfinder Scheme: €155,000

Sligo City to ATU Active Travel Corridor- Pathfinder Scheme: €100,000

Permeability projects: €75,000

Shared e-bike enabling works - Pathfinder Scheme: €30,000