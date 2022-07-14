All roads leading to Riverstown this Saturday for the Co Sligo Agricultural Show

This Saturday the County Sligo Agricultural Show will take place in Riverstown Village, Co Sligo. The voluntary Show Committee have lots lined up to entertain you. All children have free entry and all Ukrainian guests too. “The annual County Show is a wonderful opportunity for farmers and families to showcase their animals, homegrown vegetables, home baking and creativity” said Chairperson Michael Harte.

Show Classes, with many winners qualifying for National Shows, include Horse, Pony, Donkey, Sheep, Cattle, Poultry, Domestic Arts, Junior Section, Teenage Section and Dog, Cat & Pet Section. Other Classes include Bonny Baby, Little Miss Riverstown & Little Master Riverstown, Dashing Dude, Glamorous Granny and Greatest Grandad. “This year we’ve introduced Best Dressed Lady, and Best Country Woman, for ladies who love to wear their wellies,” said Imelda Ryan-Jones PR Volunteer with the Show. “We are delighted to announce our new Class Pride of Riverstown, awarded to anyone showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at our Show. We may well be the very first in the Country to include this Award at an Agricultural Show, and we hope to inspire other Shows too.”

“We are also thrilled to announce we have Pat Tricks Magician joining us for our Show, entertaining both visitors and volunteers as he mingles amongst the crowd from 2 to 4pm,” said Elaine Anderson who organised the Cattle Section this year. “Imelda wanted to ensure our volunteers who stay at their Section all day get to enjoy in the fun too.” Pat Tricks Magician will also perform a free family magic show in the Connacht Gold tent at 4pm and this new attraction is with thanks to very generous support from local newspaper, The Sligo Champion.

Entry to our Show is free for all children and, as well as experiencing the joy of all the amazing animals including the Angola Goats, additional free activities for children include free face painting 1pm to 3pm, thanks to Nancy & Alannah & Leah, free Pony Rides at 2pm, thanks to Gary from Lough Bo Equestrian Centre and children will get to see Declan Diver & Son Model Farm Machinery too.

“Aurivo’s invited Chef John Kelly will demonstrate his skills and share home cooking tips in the Connacht Gold Kitchen” said Raymond Barlow Show Treasurer and Chairman of Aurivo. “Cookery demonstrations will run at approx. 12.30, 1.30 & 2.30pm in our seated Connacht Gold Tent and the Connacht Gold Cookery Demonstrations are always a huge hit with the crowd.”

There will also be lots of delicious food to purchase from local artisans including Riverstown’s very own Ann McDermot’s Elizabeth Ann Desert Collection. Coffee Carts and a host of tasty food vendors will be available, as well as lots of stalls to browse. “This year we have the Millstone Café in the Sligo Folk Park making the food for our judges and volunteers,” said Geraldine Coleman, who heads the Domestic Arts Section. “Proprietor Corinnea McLoughlin will also be selling her amazingly tasty treats at a stand on the day.”

South Sligo Energy Partnership will be there to talk about new Government funding available to make homes more energy efficient, with carbon free options. Grants are available for Farmers too, to make their farms more energy efficient, so come along on the day to find out more. The IFA will be talking to visitors and delivering demonstrations with a firm focus on farm safety throughout the day. Sligo Macra na Feirme will also have a Stand on the day.

There is a new Teenage Section this year, and teenagers are invited to the 2022 Show to garner inspiration for a Creative Writing Competition that runs in the autumn. “Cairde Sligo Arts Festival are giving winners of this new competition free entry to all their literary events throughout their 2023 festival” said Imelda who heads the Junior and Teenage Sections. “Una Mannion, our local novelist, will judge this competition. Write a short story on the theme of ‘The Sligo County Agricultural Show’, fiction or non-fiction, be as inventive as you wish or as true to life.”

Younger children are invited to get inspired too in preparation for an Autumn schools competition where local schools will be invited to create the Poster for the 2023 Show. “We had a great competition for our last Show in 2019,” said Linda Noone, Show Secretary, with Jako sponsoring school prizes. “We loved our winning Poster so much we reused it again this year, but next year’s Poster will be judged later this year in preparation for our 2023 Show.”

A very special word of thanks to all the volunteers, their dedication for the last 28 years is much appreciated by the local and wider community. “The Committee work hard together in the run up to the Show but it is the help of all the locals on the day that makes our Show possible” said J.P Higgins, who heads the Sheep Section. “Liam Kelly came out till the early hours last Thursday night putting up our Show Road Signs with myself and Michael Harte, that’s dedication.” Everyone has fulltime jobs, and juggling family and their own animals as well. “We do this in our spare time because we all absolutely love making the Show happen,” said Michael. ”It’s a great community effort and the annual County Show is a fine example of all that is great about Riverstown.” Organisers also thanked all their sponsors who make it all possible.

Come join them and make it a great day out for the whole family. Music is by Trevor Moyles and also Pats Country Roadshow will entertain the crowd. “Sligo County Agricultural Show has been held in Riverstown since 1994,” said Imelda “Prior to that it was held in Sligo Town, and in fact that is where the Showgrounds got it’s name, from hosting the annual County Show. Paddy Kenny RIP, with the help of the Creamery Committee, ensured the survival of the County Show by bringing it to Riverstown when it closed in Sligo Town. Imelda visited his home house on the outskirts of the village, to give Ukrainian families free entry passes for the Show, as Paddy’s family have opened their doors to assist Ukrainians in their time of need. “The families were delighted to receive free entry, and please spread the work that all Ukrainian adults have free entry – children are already free. Let’s hope it will be a wonderful sunny day out for everyone to celebrate rural living.”