Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee – the Sligo murder victims who will never be forgotten

The scene at City View, Sligo where the late Michael Snee had lived.

Sligo has been fondly recalling this week the two men who were horrifically murdered in their homes. It’s clear they were much loved not only by their families but in the community and workplaces where they intermingled.

Michael Snee (58) originally came from the Cranmore area of Sligo where the family is well liked and respected.

Their home was at McNeill Drive and Michael had a happy upbringing with his parents, Phil and John and sisters Tina and Mary.

He was a keen Irish dancer in his youth and his mum would bring him regularly to various feiseanna.

Michael was noted for his caring and kind nature from an early age and was extremely good to his neighbours in Cranmore particularly the elderly.

He often ran errands for the elderly in the local community and also looking for them.

Michael became a porter at St John’s Community Hospital and later became a carer.

Both staff and residents loved Michael. His humour and gentle nature was much appreciated.

He spent many years employed at the hospital and he was sadly missed on his retirement.

One staff member told The Sligo Champion that Michael would also put them in good form and that the residents loved to see him coming. He worked mainly nights at the hospital and was a highly respected member of staff.

Michael, a separated man, moved to Dromahair some time ago with a partner and but returned to Sligo in recent times where he lived alone at City View, his residence for some five years.

Michael was a barman in his initial working years but also worked the odd shift in a number of Sligo bars when not at St John’s Hospital.

Neighbours at City View described Michael as a quiet and inoffensive man who kept to himself but was also courteous to everyone he met.

In recent times Michael suffered from failing eyesight and wasn’t believed to be working at the time of his tragic death.

Sligo People Before Profit Councillor Gino O’Boyle said that the area where murder victim Michael Snee lived had a number of elderly people which meant that they were more vulnerable.

And he said both attacks have “brought a sense of fear that has not been seen in Sligo in a long time”.

“There was another attack in that area on another person in recent times and now poor Michael was murdered up there.

“I knew him to see as where he lived was literally around the corner from where I live and I am up there at the football pitch regularly, and I would see him a lot.

“He was very genuine and very kind to his neighbours and very considerate as well.

“Michael was just a very caring person, and he was very good to a neighbour who has passed away and he put on a fire for her and would have tea on for her and was just very kind.”

He added: “Michael used to work as a carer down at St John’s and was very well respected.

“I think that both of these murders are the “most senseless acts of brutality that Sligo has seen”.

“Both families are going through terrible trauma as a result of these senseless acts of barbarity.

“Hopefully justice will prevail. In the past few days in Sligo people have been locking their doors and closing their windows in fear.

“The entire episode has brought a sense of fear that hasn’t been seen in Sligo in a long time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with both men’s families,” he said.

Aidan Moffitt, who was single, ran his own auctioneering firm Hazelfort and was also a financial advisor.

He was a much respected and well liked businessman in Sligo where he previously worked for Bank of Ireland and Irish Life.

The Lisacul, Ballaghaderreen native, who moved to Sligo well over ten years ago, had recently returned from a short holiday in Spain.

He has been described as very friendly and sociable by friends and he had a great fondness for horse racing.

He regularly attended race meetings both here and in England and in particular at Aintree and Cheltenham.

Mr Moffitt, a Peace Commissioner, played a leading role in the Fine Gael party locally and was well known for his expertise in running election campaigns.

The high standing he had in the party was evidenced by the fact that Minister of State Frank Feighan and former TD, Tony McLoughlin both visited the scene on Monday morning last week to pay their respects and lay flowers.

Also in attendance was former FG local election candidate, Blaine Gaffney.

Mr Moffitt was well liked and respected for his political knowledge and played a key role in the general election campaign of Minister Feighan at the last general election in 2020 and before that he had worked with former TD Tony McLoughlin and also in the local election campaign of Gaffney in 2019.

“I’m very shocked and saddened by the death of Aidan. he was a good friend and he worked on my election campaign in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

“He was a very bright, intelligent, man,” said the Minister.

Mr Gaffney said Mr Moffitt had been very active in his own election campaign.

“He was very smart, well educated and spoke very well. He was a lovely guy who was also very sociable,” he said.

Mr Moffitt held the post of secretary of the party’s Sligo/Leitrim Constituency Executive while he was the current chairman of the Sligo/Strandhill District of the party, planning for the next local elections in two years.

Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo Arthur Gibbons paid a warm tribute to Aidan Moffitt and said there was a dark cloud over the area and people were fearful and anxious.

“There is family out there devastated, there’s a community there in Cartron Heights [greatly saddened].

“There are flowers outside the house and there is huge dismay, disbelief and sorrow that people feel for his family.

“He was a young man of 42 years of age and no family should ever be given that news.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to Aidan’s family and I’m sure I speak for the whole lot of Cartron Heights and Cartron Bay in relation to that. He was a neighbour and a good neighbour at that who kept himself to himself.”

Councillor O’Boyle said he had known the deceased man Mr Moffitt from the time he had worked in a local pub.

“I knew him fairly well and also through the politics as myself and Blaine Gaffney get on well and I knew he went around canvassing for Blaine so we used to have a bit of banter at the time of the elections.

“Aidan was a very nice fellow, a positive man and well educated. And he was very good with people and a bit of a character in his own way.

“When he would be in having a pint, you could have great craic with him”.

He added: “He was also very funny and very bright.

“And he was a very good businessman and knew his stuff and will be a loss to the business community.

“But he will also be a big loss to his local community in Cartron and he played a big role in getting a defibrillater for that area.

“He was involved in a lot of things that were good for the community.

“When I heard about it I was in a state of shock as I only live a five minute walk away from him.

“I live in Stephen McDonagh Place and it is just across the road from Cartron Heights.

“I think there is still a sense of people looking over their shoulder. He was a respected member of the community. He was brutally murdered and people might be thinking that if it could happen to him it could happen to us.

“I had a few phone calls the other night when a man was arrested and people were in fear.

“This is something that Sligo hasn’t seen in quite a long time if ever, two murders in two days.

“A few days before that another man was attacked in Sligo as well and was left with a severe eye injury.

“There was a sense of fear and dread but over the next few weeks people will be more anxious than they generally would be.” he said.

Minister of State for Public Health Frank Feighan described Mr Moffitt as a genuinely good guy who was always the life and centre of the party locally and enjoyed the banter.

Anyone who knew him, liked him, he added.

He said the community in Sligo town is stunned and shocked at what has happened.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner about the shocking events in Sligo.

“An Garda Siochana will investigate these appalling crimes and ensure justice is done.

“They will support the people of Sligo and I urge anyone with information to report it to Gardai.

“I would also like to express my deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Aidan Moffitt and to the friends and family of Michael Snee.

“They are all in our thoughts today,” she said.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he was “shocked” and “worried” by the two murders.

“I just really wanted to say that I have been speaking to our members in Sligo and I just really wanted to say how shocked and worried I am by the two murders that have occurred in Sligo over the past few days.

“I know people in Sligo are really shocked, the LGBT community is really worried about what this represents and I would encourage anyone to pass on whatever information they have to the gardai even if they don’t think it’s particularly relevant.

“This is kind of scary, Ireland is a welcoming country for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people in the main, it is a safe country in which to be a gay person but I think a lot of us had hoped we had put these kind of attacks behind us,” he said.

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus has described the murders of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee as a callous attack.

MacManus said: “Firstly, let me say we stand with every member of the LGBTI+ community.

“Your diversity should be celebrated and protected and never threatened.

“The people of Sligo and indeed the entire island of Ireland stands with you.

“The murders of Aidan and Michael are an example of humanity at its worst. Hate crimes are an attack on freedom, compassion and love. Such actions will not be tolerated.”

“My sincere condolences go to the families, friends and neighbours of Aidan and Michael at this time.

“I cannot imagine how devastating this news is for people close to the victims.

“This is a needless loss of life and the people of Sligo are in shock.

“The violent nature of these deaths is very worrying and It’s very hard for anyone to make any sense of what has happened.”

MacManus concluded: “We must trust and support the investigative process and any subsequent judicial procedures.

“These events must not lead to hate of any other minority community. Hate brought us here. Only understanding and compassion can bring us to a better place as a community,” he said.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny said the Sligo community has been left numb with grief following the devastating and gruesome murders.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD extended his condolences to the family and friends of both men, and expressed his solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies with the families and friends of both of these men. People are in disbelief that murders so savage and brutal could take place in their community.

“We thought and hoped that the outcome of that referendum would herald a turning point for equality in this country, but that attack and the line of investigation into these murders will undoubtedly have members of the LGBT+ community living in fear once more.

“Nobody should have to live with that sense of fear. We have come a long way as a society but it is clear that we have a long way to go still,” he said.