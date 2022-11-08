Age Friendly Transport Award for Ireland West Airport

Ireland West Airport and Shannon Airport have been crowned joint winners of the Age Friendly Transport Award at the prestigious National Age Friendly Transport Awards. The primary aim of the National Age Friendly Awards is to recognise and reward achievement in age friendly initiatives around Ireland.

The Age Friendly Transport Award recognises the vital difference that availability to good quality, easily accessible, user friendly and reliable transport options can make to an older person.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore said: “We are delighted, alongside Shannon Airport to have won this prestigious national award which is due recognition for both our airports and the hard work our staff have done in creating a more age friendly environment at our respective airports.”