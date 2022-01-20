Admitted theft of €15k from woman

A 36 year old woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over €15,000 from an elderly woman.

Jessica Brennan of Caltragh Cresent appeared before Sligo Circuit Court where she admitted six sample counts out of 46 relating to thefts of various sums of money from Nora Clarke whom the court heard was now deceased.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with Ms Elisa McHugh State Solicitor (prosecuting) said the case would be proceedng on a full facts basis on all counts.

Brennan pleaded guilty to the theft of €400 at the Bank of Ireland, Stephen Street on may 17th 2019, the theft of €400 on May 24th 2019 at Applegreen. Mail Coach Road; the theft of €600 at the Bank of Ireland, Stephen Street on June 4th 2019; the theft of €700 from the Bank of Ireland on June 14th 2019; the theft of €400 at Applegreen on June 21st 2019 and the theft of €50 on July 8th 2019 at an unknown location in Sligo. Mr Keith O’Grady BL with Mr Tom MacSharry, solicitor (defending) said the total amount involved was €15,400.

He said it was the firm intention of the defendant, a single parent, to make full restitution.

Mr O’Grady said he was seeking a lengthy adjournment and a probation report. Judge Francis Comerford said he couldn’t see any sense in the matter going back further that October. The case was adjourned to Ocober 4th.