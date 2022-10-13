Addressing the youth mental health crisis in Sligo

There is an urgent need for more investment and education around child and adolescent mental health issues in Ireland according to Sligo psychologist Aisling O’Connor.

Aisling, who runs Connections Child Psychology on Castle Street, spoke to The Sligo Champion about the massive need for mental health supports in the county, the ever-increasing difficulties facing young people today, and the importance of addressing the dangers of the new digital world that young people are now growing up in.

Connections Child Psychology provides psychology and counselling services to children, adolescents, and their families and was first set up by Strandhill local Aisling in October 2020.

Over the last year it has expanded to include three additional staff members who offer assessment, counselling and play and creative therapy for young people, along with training and support for parents.

“I have always had an interest in counselling and psychology from a very young age. It stems back to when my parents were going through a separation and I would go into the library and read books on marriage counselling and I just became fascinated with it,” she said.

Despite this early interest Aisling went down a different route and became a qualified accountant and worked with Gilroy Gannon for ten years and later for JP Morgan in Australia, however she never felt this was quite right and felt drawn to the area of child psychology.

“I always wanted to work with kids from my own personal experience of seeing a counsellor when my parents separated,” she said.

“I did my research and studied for my degree in Psychology at NUI Galway and it was the best thing I ever did. I then moved back to Australia where I did my master’s in Counselling Psychology.”

While living in Australia from 2006 to 2020, Aisling worked in psychology and gained plenty of experience but says she always knew she wanted to come back to Sligo and work with children here.

“I started Connections Child Psychology on my own in 2020 and it was to help clients, young people from four to 18, with any kind of mental health presentations such as anxiety, depression or school refusal,” she said.

“I didn’t realise how massive the need was here, opening the doors I thought ‘will anybody come?’ But they quickly did, and it soon became apparent there was going to be a waiting list.”

With this increased need, Aisling was soon joined by play therapist Olivia Cunningham from Carraroe and she knew it was likely they would need a larger premises.

“We worked together in a small office and only one of us could be there at the same time. Within six months I knew I needed another place and another therapist,” she said.

Connections Child Psychology moved to its permanent premises on Castle Street this summer and was joined by new staff members Caroline Collins, a psychotherapist, and Chloe Gibson, who is working in an administrative role.

“We are thrilled with our new clinic at Castle House on Castle Street. It features five individual rooms including a large bright waiting area which can easily cater for another therapist which I know I will need to add as soon as I can find the right fit for the team.

" The demand is certainly there, and I would love to be in a position where we don’t have to operate a waiting list anymore,” Aisling said.

With this new space Aisling says they can now offer their services to over 50 families and address the ever-increasing need for mental health support for young people.

“It’s amazing to be able to provide this service and have a business in this area but it’s also a terrible thing because it means so many people are struggling and they can’t access the public system, people are being told there’s waiting lists of more than two years,” she said.

“We are meeting a huge demand and making a difference, we see a lot of families every week and I am incredibly proud of that.”

Connections Child Psychology is a private practice, but Aisling says they can get referrals from TUSLA as the need is so great and their services are often so overrun.

Many parents and children avail of Aisling’s services while they are waiting to access public Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

“We have good relationships with different organisations, therapists, and schools. I never approached GPs or put the word out that I was open, people still come to me and say they didn’t realise we were here,” she said.

Aisling has a background in neuroscience and attachment theory, which places particular significance on a child’s early experiences in the first three years of life.

“I often meet with parents first for an hour and a half and we go through the developmental history, right back to birth. We look at those first three years really critically and see what occurred in that environment, if there were any big traumas in that period,” she said.

“All the neuroscience and attachment theory shows us that the first two years are a key period for brain development, you learn in that period whether the world is a safe place or not, whether you are loveable, that’s a key period and we go into detail on that.

“There are different presentations, there might be a child who had things happen in those early years and it makes sense why they are presenting with anxiety, or you could have a child who suffered a singular trauma, like a car accident and are suddenly presenting, it depends on the child.”

One of the first things Aisling does is a risk assessment and ensures that any child who may be in immediate danger are seen as soon as possible.

With huge increases in the number of children and young people presenting suicide ideation at Emergency Departments across the country she says it is vital that these children access services.

“If they are telling other services that there are these risks then they should be seen, but often people are put on waiting lists and unfortunately the incredible people in our A&E departments are so overworked,” she said.

With a young family herself, Aisling says one of her key focuses is to ensure parents are aware of the need to be approachable when it comes to the issues their children are facing.

“One of the biggest things that underpins even my own parenting is how critical it is that you are approachable. No matter what happens to have that relationship and connection with your child, that they can come to you and no matter what and it will be okay,” she said.

In the digital age Aisling says it is increasingly likely that social media, the internet, and all the consequences of the online world can have a big impact on a child’s mental health.

“They have done a lot of work on this in Australia where there’s kids being blackmailed in their bedroom while their mum is knocking on the door saying ‘dinner is ready’. Children need to be able to come out and say I messed up, I sent a picture and now I am being blackmailed,” she said.

“Otherwise there’s a danger that the child could hurt themselves and a young person who feels they can come to their parents and that they are approachable is much more likely to be safe.

“A child is always going to make mistakes, teenagers are impulsive and there is a reason they are, it’s because of their brain structure and hormones. They will send rude messages or a picture, and you need to be the parent they can come to when they make that mistake.”

Aisling says that she works in conjunction with parents and often brings them into the sessions to gain a live insight into their relationship with the child, how they interact together, and allow them to learn from this and apply those skills outside of a counselling environment.

Aisling is incredibly passionate about highlighting the dangers of the online world and is currently developing a course to help parents navigate the minefield that is young people and the internet, she will also be visiting secondary schools in December to teach students about issues around the internet, cyber bullying, and consent.

“This is a big passion of mine, the online world has completely taken over and there is a lot of inappropriate content, children of three or four years of age are seeing things that can’t be unseen and there’s major issues with online grooming and being blackmailed” she said.

“A lot of parents do not realise the dangers and the impact social media is having on self-esteem and the ridiculously high increases in eating disorders among young girls.

“I want to educate and empower parents to help minimise these risks and to understand what the risks are, then you will be more equipped to help your kids.”

Aisling says she has been able to see first-hand in Australia how other countries place more of an emphasis on mental health services than in Ireland.

“In Australia they seem to give more money to the mental health side of things in their budgets. There’s a play therapist or child therapists in every primary school or a counsellor in every secondary school, that’s massive, if we had that in Ireland it would make such a difference,” she said.

“I don’t believe there’s enough money behind mental health here and it should be a bare minimum that there are therapists in every school. I talk to teachers who are eager to learn this stuff, but they don’t have the training in how to identify trauma.”

In the classroom Aisling says students who are dealing with the ramifications of trauma or mental health struggles can often go unnoticed and untreated.

“It might be a child who’s said to be misbehaving, causing trouble or being defiant, these are the kinds of words that are used, but really they are in crisis mode and having a trauma response to something going on in their lives,” she said.

“It could be related to something that happened in the past and a lot of teachers have told me they don’t have this type of training, if schools could work more with psychologists on how to identify and make sense of what you see in the classroom.

“These are not hard things to learn and if we had more money from the Government to put these types of practices in place, I think it would make for a different world.”

Aisling says we are currently living in the midst of a crisis for children’s mental health problems although there has been a change in how these issue have been perceived over the last number of years, she says it is important to educate parents and young people and on the dangers in the world today, and that by equipping them psychological tools that we can work towards a brighter tomorrow.

To learn more about Connections Child Psychology visit www.connectionschildpsychology.ie.