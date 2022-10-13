Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Addressing the youth mental health crisis in Sligo

Aisling O'Connor. founder of Connections Child Psychology. Pic: James Connolly Expand

Close

Aisling O'Connor. founder of Connections Child Psychology. Pic: James Connolly

Aisling O'Connor. founder of Connections Child Psychology. Pic: James Connolly

Aisling O'Connor. founder of Connections Child Psychology. Pic: James Connolly

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

There is an urgent need for more investment and education around child and adolescent mental health issues in Ireland according to Sligo psychologist Aisling O’Connor.

Aisling, who runs Connections Child Psychology on Castle Street, spoke to The Sligo Champion about the massive need for mental health supports in the county, the ever-increasing difficulties facing young people today, and the importance of addressing the dangers of the new digital world that young people are now growing up in.

Privacy