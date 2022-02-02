Addiction to painkillers led to young mum’s death

The sister of a young mum who passed away at Sligo University Hospital two weeks ago has pleaded with authorities to make over the counter painkillers more difficult to buy.

Carina Newell says her sister Laura (39) was addicted to painkillers for many years and that the addiction eventually led to serious ill health resulting in her death.

Laura leaves behind two girls, aged 18 and 15 and had led an active life until addiction took hold leading to her shock passing.

Carina told The Sligo Champion her younger sister passed away from complications and sepsis after bowel surgery.

“The reason for her surgery was down to addiction and overuse of painkillers, specifically Neurofen Plus. The addiction was caused by the codeine while the damage to her body was caused by the ibuprofen,” she said.

Initially Laura had suffered from undiagnosed Endometriosis.

“This was how she began using painkillers in the first place. This led to an addiction that lasted years and ultimately ended her life. Laura was rotating around chemists in Sligo and beyond and was also ordering packets of tablets from chemists online in Ireland.”

Carina says Laura was a bright bubbly, active woman and a loving mother. She had been a stable hand and jockey in her early life and in recent times was training to be a mechanic.

“She was known and loved by many. Many people have commented since that they were aware of something being wrong with Laura, but no one knew what the real problem was.

“It was an easy addiction for her to hide from the public. Since her passing some people have shared that they believed she had anorexia while in more recent times some suspected that she may be using harder drugs.

“No one felt like they could approach the family. Many others shared their own stories of someone they know currently using the medication.”

Carina, who lives in the Shetland Islands for the past 18 years comes from a well know Sligo family. Her dad, Timmy died in 2018 and her mum, Marie in 2020 and the passing of Laura has greatly shocked them.

On trips home to Sligo, Carina, a social worker, noticed that things were not quite right with her sister.

She was in pain and in 2014 she got the diagnosis of Endometriosis but by then the painkillers had taken hold.

She was hospitalised in 2015 and Carina came back to Sligo to visit her. Doctors at the time were thinking in terms of annorexia.

“Because of the painkillers, Laura wasn’t eating. Because she was once a jockey it was almost an assumption she had an eating disorder.” She left hospital with treatment being based around a food disorder.

“At that time, I took dad and we went to every chemist in Sligo and they all knew her. We brought a photo with us and she was banned from some of them. It also became clear that she was also travelling outside Sligo to get Neurofen Plus.

She came off them for awhile but went back heavy on the painkillers after their mum died.

“In the last few months you could see her health declining. You could see the weight go down but she had also locked out like any addict does and when we met Laura you were never meeting the real Laura. She was telling us what we wanted to hear, she was covering up,” recalls Carina.

She believes Laura was consuming one packet a day at least and was buying three packets at a time online.

Her weight plummeted and she was in and out of hospital over the past couple of months but no one could figure out what was wrong with her.

The family found out at the end of December she had been ordering he painkillers from chemists around Ireland.

Carina quickly discovered there was no system of adult support and protection in Ireland. They couldn’t get mental health involved, Tusla is for children and there support was for older people but none for those in Laura’s situation.

Laura underwent an emergency bowel operation at SUH but there was nothing doctors could do.

“They kept her on life support for a few days to see if she would start reacting to antibiotics and medicine but the sepsis had spread through her body and after a few days they asked for permission to withdraw the life support.

She had been a stable hand for Charlie Swan when she was younger, had been a jockey. She was an amazing mum. She was involved with a GAA club, helped train in boxing, still involved with horses and trained as a mechanic last year. So no one could believe what was going on in the background.

“It doesn’t take long for people to become addicted. It’s no different going up a dark alley buying drugs, the only difference being they can walk in and buy it over the counter and it’s legal. It’s easy to access. There are other cases in Ireland.

Carina would like to see these strong painkillers being made available only on prescription. BUt for the Government and the HSE to take note of this is a bigger fight.

Unlikely to be inquest. Casue of death was perforated bowel with contributing factor of substance abuse and annorexia also a factor. - on death cert.

“IN the funeral home people spoke to me wabout either overcoming the same addiction, young women the same age as her or they knew someone in their family who was using tablets in the same way.

15 years of pain and tablets from 2014

“She wasn’t a girl who went ut drinking when she was younger. She was so focussed on the horses. Everything was abut the horses, not going out with her friends.She was just 16 when going to Tipperary to work with Charlie Swan. She was healthy and outgoing and determined. She was not someone you would hav thought would end up with an addiction like this.

A coach and secretary of St John’s GAA for two years2016 -18

Ballinacarrow Boxing Club helping out and tried to empoer other girls to get nvolved in sport.