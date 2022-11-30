Accessible and inclusive Sligo space Number 45 host their first art exhibition

Emer McNulty has work on display at the exhibition.

Rosanne Barr looking up at her work.

Number 45 on High Street, a community space for all members of the public, has hosted their inaugural art exhibition.

Showcasing work made by those who frequent the accessible space run by Sligo Centre for Independent Living (SCIL), the exhibition was opened by the centre’s CEO Maria Mulligan.

SCIL is a not for profit organisation which aims to promote self-determination and independence for individuals living with a disability while also fostering their integration and inclusion into the wider community.

Number 45 was launched in 2021 as a response to the isolation felt amongst the centre’s members, to address a general diminishing sense of belonging in communities, and to offer an open space where members can meet, engage, and have fun without any expectations.

With the aim of breaking down barriers between different sectors everyone is welcome to participate in their art projects, philosophy club, physical therapy, language lessons, music workshops, and more activities organised by in this space which is supported by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Everyone is welcome at Number 45 whether that is to find a cosy, quiet space to read a newspaper or to stick around for a chat.

Number 45 was the vision of Sligo Centre for Independent Living’s board and staff to ‘be the change we wish to see’ in the community.

This vision was shared by a number of agencies including the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, who have supported this project since its inception.

Their motto is: “Everyone is welcome at Number 45. There are no exceptions. It is a place for us all.”

See www.number45.ie for more information.