Abtran Sligo supporting Concert4Cancer appeal

Abtran Sligo staff Rebecca Gahan, Ciara Payton, Rohini Roy, Emma McAuliffe, Kevin Daly, Grace O'Meara, Kasey McFaddem, Mary Hall, Charlie Collins and Amy Louise Stapleton who are volunteering to take donations over the phone tonight as the Concert4Cancer airs on Virgin Media One.

The Abtran team in Sligo will be on phones this evening accepting donations for the Marie Keating Foundation as the Concert4Cancer airs on television.

Ed Sheeran, Gary Barlow and the Riptide Movement are among the stellar line-up of Irish and UK talent featuring in the fundraising concert, hosted by Ronan Keating and Anna Daly which is on Virgin Media One from 9-11pm.

Staff from Abtran, the Sligo and Cork based Business Process Outsourcing company, have volunteered to take donations during and after the concert.

Rachel McKeon, Director of Abtran Sligo said: “As someone who has experience of cancer related surgeries, I personally have benefited from the wonderful work of the Marie Keating Foundation. I’m so proud to work for a company that is supporting this great cause which has been supporting individuals, families and communities for over two decades. Our people have leaped forward to volunteer their time and we’re all looking forward to a fantastic concert tonight.”

Funds donated through the concert will go to the Marie Keating Foundation, which has been providing free information on cancer prevention and early diagnosis, support to men and women on a cancer journey, and help for survivors adjusting to life with or after cancer, for more than 23 years.

The acts taking part include Aslan, Anne-Marie, Johnny Logan, Mike Denver, Emma Langford and the Mount Sion Choir, Saint Sister, Soda Blonde, Tebi Rex, Curtis Walsh, Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, Tolu Makay and Felispeaks plus other guest stars.

You can donate online by visiting www.mariekeating.ie or calling Abtran’s volunteers on 1800 500 111.