‘Absence of Gardaí on patrol is an issue’

The formation of two new Text Alert groups in Collooney and Ballinacarrow has been welcomed by local Sinn Féin Councillor Thomas Healy who described it as “essential community activism and solidarity to help protect us all from crime and anti-social behaviour.”

“Following the recent series of aggravated burglaries and robberies in the south Sligo area a lot of people feel vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes,” stated Cllr Healy.

“In response to concerns from the public and following consultation with An Garda Síochana I organised two public meeting in Ballinacarrow and Collooney respectively. Both meetings were very well attended and heard from the Gardaí and from Vanessa Clarke of “Muintir na Tíre” about the benefits of establishing a text alert system for their communities.

“It was very evident at both meetings that people feel that there is an absence of Gardaí on patrol and a lack of a community Garda.

“There was strong support for the text alert group and committees were appointed and new text alert groups set up.”

“There are now text alert groups in the entire area from Ballisodare to Ballintogher, Ballygawley, Sooey and now Collooney and Ballinacarrow.

“It is a very effective means of a community banding together and sending out alerts on suspicious vehicles or incidents.

“It will have a liaison Garda and will be able to communicate directly with the Gardaí who can then, if appropriate, send out a text to all text alert members.

“I am encouraging everybody to join their local text alert group because participation and cooperation is the way to make them effective and to reduce crime.”

“I will be highlighting many of the issues raised on the night at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting.

“People are concerned about the delay in response time from the Gardaí and the lack of feedback,

“I will also be submitting a motion seeking CCTV cameras in satellite towns and villages. We need to ensure that people feel safe and secure in their homes and to know that there is help available and support there in the event of any criminal activity.”