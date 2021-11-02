Abbott employees raise €30k for NW Hospice

Abbott employees in Sligo have raised €30,000 for North West Hospice, through the Abbott “Charity of Choice” programme. The initiative involves employee-led fundraising projects aimed at supporting local charities that deliver projects to benefit people in the local community.

The employee-raised funding will be used to purchase technology for patients in a new state-of-the-art in-patient unit. This will ensure patients can stay connected to family and friends who are unable to physically visit.

Construction of the unit is due to begin shortly and will see the creation of 12 single private rooms, ensuring dignity and privacy for patients.

The hospice holds a special place in the hearts of Abbott employees in Sligo, with a long-standing tradition of staff supporting the charity.

In February 2019, the employees from Abbott’s nutrition business in Sligo selected it as the first official Charity of Choice. Throughout the following 24 months, fundraising efforts were undertaken in-person, including cake sales, quizzes and “Spinathons.” Despite the COVID-19 pandemic pausing in-person fundraising, employees remained committed to their target and raised €30,000.

Trevor Harrison, site director at Abbott’s nutrition business in Sligo said, “As a business we are passionate about helping people in our communities. We are truly inspired by the North West Hospice team that provides crucial support to those most in need. We are proud to be supporting them as they plan for their next chapter, with the creation of their new facility.

Bernadette McGarvey, North West Hospice said, “Abbott has always been a wonderful partner to work with and have been supporting the North West Hospice for a very long time.

“From day one, the team had a great plan and strategy for how they would raise money, and the vision and commitment from them was clear for all to see.

“We are so grateful and impressed by their fundraising efforts, which will go towards purchasing the latest technology in our new in-patient unit. in the years to come.”