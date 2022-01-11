A yoga challenge for mental health

Entering the new year is a time of renewal and a point at which to set goals and ambitions for all that is coming ahead. Practices that many people focus on are fitness and mindfulness and there is one local project that brings these two together.

The First Stretch Challenge 2022 is a seven-week online challenge organised by local yoga teachers which aims to raise money for charity.

All funds raised through the challenge are going towards Havin’ a Laugh which provides activity vouchers to those going through mental health recovery.

Bláithín Sweeney is a yoga instructor as well as the founder of Havin’ a Laugh and she outlined how the idea for the challenge came together.

“A couple of teachers came to me and said they would like to try online teaching and donate the proceeds to charity.

“It all developed during December and as different ideas landed on my desk I saw a pattern and said there’s something really good here,” she said.

“We thought it would be great because people really need something to support them through January and February. These are the colder, harder months and it can be quite tough on people.”

Bláithín’s charity offers those with mental health issues access to life-enhancing activities.

“We provide vouchers to those going through mental health recovery so that can be anything from knitting class, to surf lessons, and yoga. Anything that will enhance a person’s sense of self and well-being while they are going through their recovery journey,” she said.

The Challenge is provided through the Anois Yoga Platform which Bláithín started during the first lockdown with Louise Waters and Kathy Murphy as a tool for the Sligo yoga community to come together and provide their services online.

“We wanted to make sure our regulars and others were looked after. The platform is really cool, you can do so many different things, people have the choice to sign up for bundles of multiple classes or just have individual classes,” she said.

“For the first couple of months of this year we’re going to have the money going directly to the charity.”

Bláithín says that the popularity of yoga and mindfulness in Sligo has skyrocketed over the last number of years and there is a huge level of interest in these types of activities.

“I’ve been teaching yoga for over 10 years and when I started there might have been two or three teachers in Sligo, now I couldn’t count how many there are, there is a huge diversity of teachers available and that’s important because it makes it accessible to people and they can find the type of classes that they want,” she said.

There are several different classes available as part of the challenge and they are aimed at providing options for all body types and skill levels.

“We have Yin Yoga with Carolanne Rushe, that is a deep release stitching practice where you do three or four poses in a 45-minute session and it gives your body a chance to release stress. It is quite a mindful practice and suitable for anybody, literally any body can do it,” she said.

“On Wednesdays we have a mixed mobility class and there’s three teachers involved in that. We are thinking of someone who has been working from home at their desk all day and giving them the tools they need for stress release.”

One of the instructors Nicola McGarry provides a fitness fusion class and says that Bláithín was her first yoga teacher before she trained to become one herself.

She is incredibly passionate about the power of fitness and spoke about how the fitness method she designed brings together many different forms of practice.

“I could never find a form of fitness that incorporated all the methods I wanted in a routine so I designed a comprehensive method that also includes mindfulness and breathe work,” she said.

“It all comes from a place free of self-punishment and flagellation. It is about empowerment and liberation, finding freedom and listening to the body rather than complying with harsh diets or exhaustive fitness routines. In yoga, you cultivate self-awareness and challenge yourself, then you start to see that translate into every area of your life, it’s a life changing practice.”

Bláithín says that while Anois and the challenge is Sligo based the online nature of the platform means that people from all over the world can participate.

“I have friends working in Finland and parts of Europe and I got them to tune into an online session. None of them knew the others would be there, it was like a surprise reunion.

“It can be a nice way to connect with people you’ve lost contact with, it’s surprising the sense of connection you get when you’re doing something active online,” she said.

There are different price targets when participating in the project. It starts with a €20 sponsor pack and then there is an option to fundraise more for the charity.

However, Bláithín says that they are conscious of being inclusive especially for those who have mental health struggles and would benefit greatly from their services.

“Everything we do through the charity is accessible for free for people in mental health recovery. If a person is in mental health services they can contact us through their counsellor and access it for free,” she said.

Bláithín added that because they are hoping for all funds raised to go towards the charity they are looking for businesses to help sponsor some of the necessary running costs for the platform, the studio and the equipment.

“We would prefer not to use money people have given for the event to pay for these things so we’re looking for businesses to help, there is a link available on the Anois website where businesses can contribute to the running of the event.”

The First Stretch Challenge 2022 starts on Tuesday 11 January and participants have the option to attend classes live or follow along to recordings at a time that suits their schedule.