A worthy, fitting memorial to Sligo’s Great War dead

The names of Sligo's Great War dead are listed on the eight sentinel slabs at the memorial at Cleveragh Park, Sligo.

The County Sligo Great War Memorial Garden at Cleveragh is now open to the public, with an official launch day planned to take place in Autumn.

The memorial comprises eight upright granite panels engraved with the names of the 613 Sligo men, one woman, and seven Sligo civilians who died in the Great War 1914-1918.

The panels have been placed within a landscape setting to act as a place where people can remember and reflect on the loss of so many lives, and the memorial is accessible 24-hours of the day.

The memorial project was spearheaded by the local group Lest Sligo Forgets and local historian Simone Hickey who since September 2014 has been compiling a list of Great War dead from the county.

Ms Hickey says that since the sentinel stones were first engraved in September 2020 with the names of 621 Great War dead the number has since grown to 655, the project was then put on hold due to Covid but she says they are want to ensure those extra names, and any further names that are discovered are memorialised at Cleveragh.

Ms Hickey’s great-grandfather is one of the men listed in the memorial, giving her a personal connection to ensuring that those who have passed are remembered.

This project in Cleveragh dates back a number of years with initial plans for the 621 names to be memorialised on eight centennial stones being signed off by Lest Sligo Forgets committee back in early September 2020.

Later that month work began on the construction of the County Sligo Great War Memorial Garden and the slabs that would be used for the memorial were provided by Kilkenny Marble.

Then the slabs had to be masked, polished, and carved with the individual names of those who had been lost from Sligo in the great war.

In November 2021 a wall of honour was opened at Sligo Folk Park in Riverstown in honour of Remembrance Day, this wall showcased all the names that Ms Hickey had catalogued over the previous number of years.

Due to political tensions and the fight for independence in Ireland after the First World War many families in this country were not given the opportunity to memorialise their loved ones who at the time would have been fighting on behalf of the British crown.

The goal of Lest Sligo Forgets was to give those who passed away a proper memorial and demonstrate to those concerned it is important to remember those who have gone before.

Families and individuals contributed to the project by paying €50 to become a named benefactor of the project which was described as a generous way to acknowledge and recognise those who had been lost in this world wide conflict over 100 years ago.

The project was then put on hold due to pandemic restrictions and construction did not begin on the County Sligo Memorial Garden until February 2022. At this point ground works commenced along with foundational works and site clearance of the area before the area is now opened to the public in late May 2022.

Lest Sligo Forgets is a community association that was established in January 2018 with the aim to create this memorial garden.

Sligo County Council agreed to provide the site for a memorial garden in Cleveragh Regional Park and to assist with ground works and future maintenance of the site.

The memorial design and concept drawings were created by David Lawlor, with the support of Hamilton Young Architects.

A grant of €40,000 under Sligo County Council’s Local Authority Action Plan for the European Union’ Peace IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body enabled Lest Sligo Forgets to commission the 8 granite slabs required for the memorial. This Peace IV allocation also allowed Lest Sligo Forgets support the parallel initiative undertaken by Blue Raincoat Theatre Company, to organise the Armistice Day 100th anniversary commemoration in Sligo on November 11th 2018.

The British Legion, whose remit is to ensure all volunteers serving in the British Army during the Great War 1914 - 18 are appropriately commemorated, also agreed to allocate €10,000 towards the finishing of the memorial names on the memorial stones.

Lest Forgets Sligo held a commemoration for the Great War dead on Armistice Day, Sunday 11 November 2018. This is the date that honours the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France, which signalled the end of hostilities and as a result the war.

This commemoration was organised by Blue Raincoat Theatre Company, in conjunction with a special advisory committee and in partnership with Lest Sligo Forgets, the event entailed the ‘recruiting’ of 607 participants from throughout the County to represent each of the dead by name.

The 621 participants walked through the streets of Sligo to the Cenotaph monument at the junction of Mail Coach Road and Pearse Road, participants were joined by members of the public and by actors from Blue Raincoat Theatre Company who read aloud several letters written home to Sligo by individuals who served and did not survive.

