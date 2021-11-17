Sligo

A week of fun and experiements at IT

St. Angelas College food science dept. Making bubbles at the IT Sligo Science Fair, as part of Science Week at IT Sligo. Photo: James Connolly Expand
Stephen Guy explaining the action of levers to Charlotte Osborne and Aoibhinn McGuinness at the IT Sligo Science Fair, as part of Science Week at IT Sligo. Photo: James Connolly Expand
Loretta-May Holmes and Lucy Fagan, using the power of levers to crush a plastic bunny, at the IT Sligo Science Fair, as part of Science Week at IT Sligo. Photo: James Connolly Expand
Stephen Guy gets Elyse Medas to demonstrate levers at the IT Sligo Science Fair, as part of Science Week at IT Sligo. Photo: James Connolly 07NOV21 NO FEE Expand
Veronica Vathtina carefully adds weight to get the balance right at the IT Sligo Science Fair, as part of Science Week at IT Sligo. Photo: James Connolly Expand

sligochampion

Running from the 6th - 14th of November, this year’s Sligo Science Festival, sponsored by Science Foundation Ireland and AbbVie was a blended delivery of live, in-person events and online workshops and talks.

The Sligo Science Festival was part of SFI’s national Science Week with this year’s themes being; “Explosive Science” and “Creating Our Future”. The eight-day event kicked off with the ever popular Science Fair in association with AbbVie over the first weekend. This year saw a return to on-site activities, both indoors and outdoors with a fun and informative science packed weekend at the IT. The festival highlighted STEM engagement throughout the week by delivering science shows, workshops, demonstrations and displays, together with a comprehensive programme of talks, road shows, exhibitions and debates for all ages and backgrounds.AbbVie also supported the festival with a number of interactive shows on Sunday (7th of November) with special guest, Dr Niamh Shaw. Niamh is a budding astronaut and shared her space and science stories. Events continued this week ranging from rocket workshops to science circuses and talks on forensics to how cats arrived in Ireland.

