A summer camp with a difference at Sligo secondary school

Mountain biking was one of the many activities.

While for most students school was out for the summer, there was one project that managed to entice students back to the classroom.

Urban Adventure Camp was the idea of Summerhill College Physical Education Teacher, Pat Tuohy, and ran over a two-week period over the summer with lots of energetic and engaging activities as well as some healthy eating and nutritious cooking sessions.

“We wanted to support pupils’ ongoing engagement with education in a fun and motivating way” explains Mr Tuohy.

“With the range of activities - from buying, cooking (and eating!) healthy food, orienteering, rowing, cycling, football and more, we had a lot of fun while promoting wellbeing, independent learning and teamwork, all the while learning and sharing valuable life-skills and an appreciation of outdoors.”

St. Angela’s College Access Officer, Sinéad Dolan explains how the partnership came about: “The college have been working with Summerhill and Joseph Ndo with the Access Football Project for first year students, so we were delighted to get involved with the Urban Adventure Camp.

“Given the areas of study we offer at St. Angela’s around health, nutrition and education, it was the perfect partnership and a wonderful opportunity to empower these young men when it comes to the basic knowledge and core values that will stand to them in the future.

It also helps to further cement the relationship we have with Summerhill. The programme was supported and funded by Summerhill College, Sligo Sports Partnership, St. Angela’s College Access Office, Healthy Ireland Sligo and The Ndo Football Clinic.

It is hoped that the success of this year’s pilot project will be the beginning of a new and welcome tradition every summer.