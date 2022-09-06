A soft landing for British flying boat in Sligo’s Lough Gill during World War Two

During the Second World War (1939-1945) American and British twin-propellored Catalina flying boats hunted German U-boats in the Atlantic off the coast of Ireland. Ireland also called Eire at the time was a neutral state.

Normally if a foreign combat aircraft crash-landed on Irish soil, any survivors after medical treatment were interned until the war ended at the Curragh camp in Co. Kildare.

Interned RAF pilots were interned separately from interned Luftwaffe crew. In secret, some surviving RAF crew were taken under cover of darkness to the border with South Armagh and handed over to the RUC for safe return to their British mainland bases.

In November 1942, fortunately during calm weather, a British Catalina flying boat being flown from Bermuda to Greenock in Scotland ran short of fuel and made an emergency landing at the Leitrim end of Lough Gill. It had 6 persons on board – a civilian captain, members of the Canadian and US air forces and a member of the RAF.

Shortly after 4 pm on the afternoon of 17th November 1942 the noise of the Catalina flying boat was heard by Irish soldiers billeted at Hazelwood House.

It was seen proceeding slowly at low altitude towards an area near the ivy-covered ruins of Parke’s Castle. Soldiers commandeered a motor powered wooden boat and sped past several islands in mid lake.

At the same time other military personnel and Gardai drove in a lorry along the scenic lake road towards the castle. Some male and female members of Dromahair Red Cross had heard the distressed aircraft and launched an outboard motor from Shriff Bay.

They reached the Catalina first and offered medical supplies, food and bottled drinking water to the tired crew members. The arrival of the Dromahair people cheered up the crew enormously.

After the arrival of Gardai and military personnel four of the crew were brought to Hazelwood House (the ancestral home of distinguished Wynne family, no longer in residence) and given warm baths.

After interrogation they convinced their hosts that it was not a combat mission and that the aeroplane was being flown to Scotland for training purposes. Technically the aircraft was not violating Irish wartime neutrality.

Two crew members remained on the Catalina overnight. Irish authorities notified counterparts in Northern Ireland so supplies of fuel could be brought across the border.

The four crew members at Hazelwood House were supplied with spare trousers and Aran sweaters to cover their military uniforms, then taken to the Central Hotel for meals. Afterwards they visited a Sligo pub to drink pints and listen to traditional musicians.

It was a convivial evening in the best Sligo traditions.The diary of the Royal Air Force Ferry Command station at Gander, contained the following entries for a Catalina flying boat flying the South Atlantic:

Tuesday, 17th November 1942 Delivery Catalina FP273, left Bermuda 1536, 16 Nov, due Greenock 1347, 17th Nov missing. Aircraft and ships searching.

Thursday, 19th November 1942 Missing Catalina FP273 (Bermuda to Greenock) located at Lough Gill, Eire,. Expected to arrive at Lough Erne today.

Obviously those who logged the missing aircraft at Gander and the people in destination Greenock were relieved to learn that the Catalina had not crashed into the turbulent Atlantic, but was safely resting on the calm waters of Lough Gill in Eire.

On the 18th November 1942 the Catalina was refuelled on the lake. At 16.41 pm the flying boat made a perfect take-off, then the civilian pilot headed north towards Ben Bulben.

He circled around Ben Bulben as a courtesy thank-you to the Irish authorities and then flew over Northern Ireland to Greenock.

It had been an interesting long journey for the crew.

Catalina FP273 never took part in combat duties, but was used in Scotland for flying instruction to prepare pilots for long distance delivery missions.

Eventually, the flying boat was flown to East Africa where in Kenya in 1945 it was decommissioned.

One wonders what happened to the body of the plane and its reusable spare parts.

Catalina Flying boats were used in World War II extensively for anti-submarine combat. Enemy supply ships were often bombed by German submarines and from the air by Luftwaffe fighter planes.

Catalinas often assisted with search and rescue missions. In the Atlantic off the West of Ireland they hunted German U-boats that were harassing and torpedoing merchant ships transporting food and other vital supplies to Britain.

*The author draws on details in a book by Donal McCarron, Landfall Ireland: The story of allied and German aircraft that came down in Eire during World War Two.

· Garreth Byrne is a member of Dromahair Heritage Group.