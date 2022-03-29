A snapshot of the first Covid lockdown makes it to the stage

Hawk’s Well Theatre artist-in-residence and writer-performer Miriam Needham returns to the stage this week with a production inspired by the early days of the pandemic.

‘Snapshot’ is an original work of theatre directed by John Carty and starring Miriam and Nicola MacEvilly who play two sisters living in the same house at the start of the first lockdown during March and April 2020, it opens at the Hawk’s Well this Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd April.

Miriam told The Sligo Champion that the seeds for this project were planted way back in August 2020 which she joked almost feels like a lifetime ago now.

She was concerned with capturing the moment of the first lockdown and spoke to 44 people across the Northwest about the impact the relatively new restrictions had on them.

“I was really interested in trying to zone in one that period of time, when everything kind of flip flopped, I think it was quite different from the subsequent lockdowns,” she said.

“There was a certain feeling about those first few weeks in March/April 2020 and I wanted to record it from various perspectives and that’s why I wanted to interview people.”

These interviews led to the creation of this comedy-drama show which deals with ideas around memory and perspective, the way that we frame history, and how we connect our personal lives to global events.

The show tells the story of two sisters, Hazel and Gemma, who are living in the same house at the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a simple story of two sisters who are living together at that time, how they cope and react to what is happening around them in different ways and how their perception of each other changes over the course of the play,” she said.

The production is interspaced with audio-extracts from the real-life interviewers Miriam conducted and blends fact and fiction to present an evocative and thought-provoking piece about the world and the way we relate to it.

“So much of the interview material is precious to me, it is people’s stories and they said such personal things. I was privileged to have those and conversations, and I thought how can I do justice to this? How can I use these interviews in a way that is respectful but also interesting and artistic?” she said.

Miriam said that around the time of the first lockdown there had been various records of what was happening through the media and the government, but she was interested in talking with people locally and discovering people’s individual stories and perspectives.

“For me it was more about rural viewpoints, I interviewed people in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal, and even Roscommon, I was looking at the Northwest as an area. I wanted to know how people down the road from me felt about it,” she said.

“I feel sometimes the more specific you get the more global relevance something can have, I tried to be really specific in the relationship with the siblings and hopefully that creates a space for the audience to reflect on their own experiences.

“This project started with interviewing people about the pandemic, but it has turned into something else over the course of developing it, it’s much more about memory and the way that we remember things.

“Even interviewing people in Autumn 2020, people were talking about something that happened a few months previously, it was still quite fresh but it gave me a lot of food for thought about how we remember things, how we frame them, and then how they change.

“You might remember something a certain way but is that memory a story you tell yourself or is it fully accurate? That is the question the play asks.

“Those early days are so distant and so much has changed in how we think about it now, I hope the audience will connect to that and see themselves in it.”

Snapshot originally premiered at the Hawk’s Well for two nights last August, this was in midst of restrictions meaning there could only be 50 people in the audience, social distancing was enforced, and everyone was required to wear masks.

Miriam says now that we have exited lockdown it is very exciting to be able to share this production in a new context.

“Coming back to it after six months we found it has changed for us, the interview extracts land differently in a new context, where we are now means you take it in differently,” she said.

After the first two opening nights in the Hawk’s Well, Snapshot will tour around the country for two weeks with dates in Roscommon, Kilkenny, Castlebar, Navan, Newbridge and Longford.

“I can’t wait to bring it around the country and see how it connects with audiences in other places.

“The audio extracts are quite touching and for me there is something special about hearing a real person’s voice talking about their experiences so I would have faith that they will connect with it very much,” she said.

Tickets, costing €16/14 conc. Call 0719161518 or visit www.hawkswell.com