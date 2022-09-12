A Sligo return for Cherish the Ladies

Cherish The Ladies will return to Sligo with a Hawk's Well date.

Celtic super group Cherish the Ladies are once more returning to Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Following on from their last visit in January 2020, the celebrated Irish-American act will return for a special show on Sunday 25th September.

The Grammy-nominated act is one of the finest ensembles on the planet.

Since their debut on a New York stage over 35 years ago, they have boldly challenged the male domination of their musical genre.

The band is led by the ebullient, All-Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden.

Born in New York of Irish parents and raised in a musical household, her mother hails from Miltown Malbay, County Clare and her father Joe, an All-Ireland Champion accordion player was a native of Portumna, County Galway.

At a very early age, Joanie was exposed to the finest Irish traditional music listening to her father and his friends play music at family gatherings and social events.

Joanie is joined in the band by fellow New York native, Mary Coogan on guitar, All-Ireland Accordion Champion Mirella Murray from Connemara, Glasgow-born Kathleen Boyle on piano, and West Cork’s Nollaig Casey on fiddle.

Their vivacious blend of music, song and dance makes for unforgettable live experience, and a night out with these ladies is not to be missed.

Don’t pass up on this fitting celebration, and a rare chance to catch the ladies live in Sligo.

Cherish The Ladies take to the stage on Sun 25 Sept at 8pm. Tickets, priced €30/28conc./15u18s (plus booking fees) are available now.

For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.