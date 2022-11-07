A Single Rose arts festival celebrating writer Leland Bardwell comes to Sligo

A Single Rose is an arts festival to mark the centenary year of writer Leland Bardwell. Bardwell was born in 1922 and lived out her last twenty-five years in County Sligo, where she had a marked impact on the literary scene, both among writers and as an organiser of the Scríobh literary festival.

In addition, she was a friend of many other kinds of artists, so the festival includes a strong visual art element and includes music and film.

The festival has two dovetailing strands, all at The Model, Sligo:

A Single Rose—visual, From November 1st to 29th. In this exhibition you will find twelve exceptional visual artists who were friends of Bardwell’s and have kindly lent their work for this occasion:

Sinead Aldridge, Eamon Colman, Michael Cullen, Diarmuid Delargy, Eileen Ferguson, Neal Greig, Eithne Jordan, Alice Maher, Seán McSweeney, Geraldine O’Reilly, Janet Pierce and Dermot Seymour.

A Single Rose—literature, From November 11th to 13th. A packed programme with music, film, readings and discussions, with the focus on literary work from some of our most prominent writers: Mary Branley, Kimberly Campanello, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, Annemarie Ní Churreáin, Evelyn Conlon, Victoria Kennefick, Brian Leyden, Molly McCloskey and Vincent Woods.

This strand of the festival includes the launches of three new books:

From Doire Press: The Heart and the Arrow, previously unpublished stories and a novella from Leland Bardwell

From Salmon Poetry: Leland Bardwell: Collected Poems, includes many rare /previously unpublished poems from Bardwell

From Lepus Print: Burn, a powerful new poetry collection from Libby Hart. The festival includes contributions from academics Sean Golden and David Clare, new music from John McLachlan and Paul Roe, and the screening of a short film from Sé Merry Doyle: Bardwell’s Women in the Life and Work of Patrick Kavanagh

The Festival is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Poetry Ireland. We hope you can join us.

Tickets: www.themodel.ie/whats-on