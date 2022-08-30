A magical time says Sligo Rose Eiméar as she recalls her time in Tralee

Otto the clown with Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey and Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne having fun during their visit to Fossetts Circus in Tralee during the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey shining bright for the make-up lights prior to her TV appearance during the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey pictured on stage at the Dome at the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU with Daithi Ó Sé during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Tuesday 23rd of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

It’s been a hectic couple of weeks for Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey (25) who has now returned home after taking part in the Rose of Tralee Festival.

Eiméar says the experience has been ‘absolutely magical’ for herself, family, friends, and all those from her business Bróga Bríomhar Dance School in North Sligo where she works as a dance teacher.

She highlighted the incredible journey she that she experienced travelling around the country with all 33 Roses from Ireland and abroad.

“I performed ean-nós dancing on the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary. That was actually the first time some of the roses saw me dancing and some of them had never even heard of sean-nós,” she said.

Eiméar says she got to meet wonderful people from all over the world and it was an honour to be able to represent Sligo as the first rose from the area to be featured in the television broadcast in 13 years.

She complimented the assistance of her escort, Jamie Flannery from Dingle, who had previously been awarded escort of the year in 2019, as well as the designer of her dress, Cloonamahon woman Ann Nellany.

Eiméar says she is incredibly thankful for the wonderful backing of Mark Irwin, Lisa Malhoney and the Sligo Rose Centre, all the support she had received from Sligo people and the communities of Geevagh and Riverstown, and in particular she mentioned the assistance she received from her rosebud Ellie Wasson.