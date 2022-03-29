Sligo

A home away from home for Ukraine family in Sligo

refugees from warn torn Ukraine have begun to arrive in sligo and are on the search for appropriate accommodation, schools, and in some cases, jobs. Stephen Holland speaks to one extended family currently based in an apartment complex close to the city centre who outline their immediate priorities

The extended Ukrainian family which has settled in Sligo. Expand

An extended family who fled war-torn Ukraine have arrived safely in Sligo but living in crowded conditions means they are in search of appropriate permanent accommodation.

Having traversed over 800km to the Polish border, through France and eventually to the home of their Ukrainian family member Taras Shortua in the Millbrook apartments, the four women and six children say they are grateful for the welcome in Ireland and to be given the opportunity to integrate into the community.

Privacy