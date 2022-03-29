A home away from home for Ukraine family in Sligo

An extended family who fled war-torn Ukraine have arrived safely in Sligo but living in crowded conditions means they are in search of appropriate permanent accommodation.

Having traversed over 800km to the Polish border, through France and eventually to the home of their Ukrainian family member Taras Shortua in the Millbrook apartments, the four women and six children say they are grateful for the welcome in Ireland and to be given the opportunity to integrate into the community.

Taras, who has lived in Ireland for the past 20 years, was able to open his home and provide accommodation after family members first started arriving more than a month ago but cramped conditions, just one bathroom, and the need for many to sleep on the floor means this could only ever be a temporary arrangement.

While the living conditions are difficult for the family, they all remain upbeat with the women stressing they are happy that the children are here and safe, although due to military requirements their husbands were forced to remain in Ukraine.

Halyna Demkiv outlined how a law banning men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the Ukraine was brought in an hour before they were set to cross the border, she said this was also the day of her wedding anniversary and that in tears she had to say goodbye to her husband as he turned back home.

Many of the children, ranging in ages between three and 17 years old, have enrolled in pre-school and schools, including Ballinode College in Sligo.

While the family have been offered accommodation in rural areas outside of the town they say it is unfeasible because they would not have access to necessary transport to keep the children in their schools and would be removed from any potential job opportunities in the future.

Taras says ‘it is all about transport’ and despite family members tirelessly searching every day for available housing, through auctioneers, as well as through local representatives and TDs, that the lack of centrally located residential properties means they are not sure how to resolve their current situation.

The extended family is willing to split into three separate households in order to find suitable accommodation, however even while making these allowances there is still nothing available for their particular needs.

They have described their daily search as an endless cycle with no resolution.

No matter where they turn or who they ask for assistance they are usually given little concrete advice and are simply offered the contact details for the Irish Red Cross Society.

Khrystyna Shkoruta, Taras’s daughter, who has worked in Ej Menswear for the last five years, outlined their newly arrived family member’s trouble to find accommodation.

“If it was another month or so from now all the students would be moving out and there might be much more available,” she said.

“These are proper Eastern European women, they will start working, they will pay rent, they don’t want anything for free. Every day they say Khrystyna, please can you help us find a job.

“It was not clear from the Government at the beginning if they would be providing the accommodation for refugees, so we said come and stay here with us, but now it is over a month later and there is nowhere else available.

“It’s fine if you are staying in Dublin because there is some accommodation with hotels and things like that but here in the West of Ireland there is nothing.”

Khrystyna said it has been difficult for the two oldest teenage boys, Andrii Hamuliak and Mykyta Mosnenko, who are both 17 and right on the cusp of the law preventing adult men from leaving the country have seen many of their closest friends being forced to remain in Ukraine.

“You could leave if your birthday was tomorrow and you were just about to turn 18, but if you are just one minute older that’s it, you have to stay,” she said.

She outlined how the teenagers are constantly worried and have friends who have fled to the Ukrainian countryside to evade danger.

“Myktyta’s girlfriend is actually in an area of Ukraine that is constantly being bombed, her parents brought her to the countryside because they thought the Russians have already been through there so they will stop the shooting, but for three days they were stuck hiding in a basement because it was constantly being bombed,” she said.Andrii is still finishing his studies online and has also secured a part-time job with Khrystyna in Ej Menswear.

Tetyana Gryshchenko’s mother managed to escape Ukraine separately and is now staying in a hotel in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, they are hoping that once they have settled and found a place to live, she will be able to join them here in Sligo.

The family have Ukrainian news on the television all throughout the day as they worry about what is happening in their home country, the fear and apprehension that this conflict has brought can even be seen in the children and the drawings that are hung on the wall.

Inspired by an incident last February when a Ukrainian woman confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him a sunflower, so that they will bloom when he dies and he will do at least some good, 12 year old Neilia Demkiv’s drawing showcases a sunflower with this phrase written on it: “Put sunflower seed in your pocket so they’ll grow on Ukrainian land.”

Khrystyna said that it can be stressful having everybody in the house, but that stress is mixed with great happiness that they were able to make it here safely.

“One of the days we were all here together and everyone was talking, I just got up and started singing the Ukrainian national anthem and everyone started singing along, it is nice, and it helps your soul,” she said.

The challenges facing this extended family is one being repeated throughout the entire country, although many refugees are finding safety and sanctuary across Ireland their struggle does not end there.