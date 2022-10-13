A haunting time promised at Sligo’s ATU this Halloween

On Halloween night, the ATU haunting will begin. Over the course of two nights, the hallowed halls of Sligo’s Atlantic Technological University will come alive with nightmare creatures, zombies, and screams. The team behind the ATU Haunting have been working around the clock to ensure that the ATU Haunting is the most terrifying Halloween event across the North West. Event director, Eamon Mc Andrew said:“The theme for the event is zombies and horrible creatures that want to eat the public alive. It will be all things Halloween. “We are also showing a mini scary feature film in the large lecture halls in the reception area. We are very excited about it.

“All sorts of weird and wonderful creatures will be featured. There will also be theatrical entertainment at the entrance to the event backed with Halloween music to entertain people as they prepare to enter the scare zones, it promises to be a great evening full of surprises.”

Converting the gleaming corridors of Sligo’s ATU into a nightmare hellscape is no easy task. Planning an event on this scale has taken months of hard work.

“It took about six months,” said Eamon. ‘First, I had to establish the capacity. That was followed by a broad event plan, then I had to secure insurance and a venue. After that, it’s sell, sell, sell for six weeks before the event. I always say you only need to sell half the tickets as the second half will sell themselves.”

The team behind the ATU Haunting consists of Eamon and a committee from the North Sligo AC (which the ATU Haunting will be a fundraiser for). In charge of injecting creativity into the event are Philip Brett and Miriam Schiller of the infamous Time Travel Theatre.

Susey Hayes of Shush Interiors has been brought on board to add a touch of magic. Representing the wealth of theatrical talent in Sligo are the 4th year students of the drama department at ATU who have plotted something special for the ATU Haunting.The event team is also bolstered by 200 keen volunteers eager to do their part in terrifying the public.

Although Eamon and his team are out to thrill and horrify adults in equal measure, they have thoughtfully curated a family-friendly version of the ATU Haunting that will be both spooky and wholesome. The children’s event will take place earlier in the evening and is designed to be a positive Halloween experience for kids.

“The children’s event is a lighter, brighter affair,’ said Eamon. “It will have more like a ghost train atmosphere where the weird and wonderful creatures and characters will be more friendly and welcoming than the monsters in the night shows. The children’s shows are more of a celebration of the creativity and imagination that goes into the event and promises to enchant the younger people in the audience.’

The goal of the team behind the ATU Haunting is to create the scariest haunting experience yet, so it’s bound to be an event to remember but none of it would be possible without the community who banded together to make this fundraiser happen.

“I would like to thank the ATU management team for backing us, the public for supporting us, the volunteers and the students of ATU Sligo for taking part,” said Eamon.

The area of ATU devoted to the ATU Haunting is 1 km long and will be packed with hungry undead, so be sure to wear running shoes.

Those attending the ATU haunting don’t have to worry about missing out on some Halloween treats; coffee, crêpes and ice-cream will be served by Simon Galvin to soothe the nerves after any frightening encounters.

Tickets for the ATU Haunting at www.northsligoac.ie