A gift to cheer residents at Sligo nursing home

St John’s Community Hospital has signed up to partake in an initiative where residents can receive a gift for Christmas.

The hospital has endorsed the Carepacks initiative founded by Geraldine Monaghan and Stephen Griffin.

This kindness scheme allows residents to connect with a kind volunteer that would like to write or send a little gift/parcel for Christmas.

All residents’ names have been anonymised with just a gender and number allocated to Carepacks to adhere to all GDPR and confidentiality requirements.

Nicola Scanlon said: “It is a truly heartwarming initiative to be involved in, and seeing the parcels and letters arriving almost daily for residents is certainly bringing some festive cheer and Christmas spirit to the residents of St John’s Community Hospital Sligo.

“It is just lovely for residents to know that there is someone thinking of them at this time when they have had another tough year due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.”

By participating in Carepacks this Christmas, it enables staff in St John’s Community Hospital to provide residents with Christmas festivities in a safe manner, while maintaining connections with the community.

To bring some more festive spirit to the hospital, various groups of carol singers have been calling to sing outside in courtyard areas much to the delight of the residents.

Among them were pupils from St. Joseph’s school in Ballytivnan.