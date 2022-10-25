A family will run the Dublin City Marathon in memory of Carmel (49) who passed away earlier this year after cancer battle

A brave Sligo woman and her family will be going the extra miles for a loving and much-loved sister in Sunday’s Dublin City Marathon.

Lily Murphy from Rosses Point, has never run a marathon in her life but is determined to stay the course in memory of her younger sister Carmel Murray who sadly passed away on March 1 from cancer at the age of 49.

And a total of 40 people made up of family and friends of Carmel wearing a “Courage for Carmel” jersey will be running on Sunday.

Lily (62) and her family want to honour the memory of a caring woman who “gave a lot when she was alive, we want to give back.”

Carmel, who lived in Dublin, first contracted cancer ten years ago and she fought back and was in remission. But the disease came back, and she passed away from breast cancer, surrounded by her family in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Carmel raised over €75,000 for various charities over the last few years as well as giving her time and expertise to help many different organisations and people during her lifetime.

“Carmel’s final wish was to raise funds to help St Francis’s Hospice where she worked in Dublin and where she spent the last few months of her life, the Irish Cancer Society where she launched the Relay for Life Programme along with the Mighty Matthew charity which she launched in 2014,” said Lily.

Carmel leaves a husband, Gerry and two teenage daughters. “There is twelve years between us, and we got on well.

“She kind of gave us instructions on her death bed that we were to do something for those three charities as a family.

“Carmel was such a generous soul, and she was always involved in fund raising herself and she raised a lot of money in her lifetime for all of those charities and others.

“Carmel’s most recent job was with the Irish Cancer Society in the last two years of her life, and she was involved also in Relay for Life which is a big fund raiser the Irish Cancer Society. She was very active even though she was ill, and she was a great positive woman.

“Carmel also worked as a masseuse with aromatherapy and holistic therapy.”

Mayo born Lily has been living in Sligo since first coming here in 1995. The family moved to Dublin when she was seven and she is one of eight children.

“Carmel was born in Dublin and there is a 20 year gap between the oldest and the youngest.

“I came here to Sligo in 1995 and got married in 2012 to James Doyle, who is a widower.”

Lily was working with the Irish Heart Foundation for five years and she worked with the then North Western Health Board and the HSE later until 2005, and she currently works as an executive coach.

Sunday’s marathon represents a huge challenge for Lily who has “done a bit of jogging”.

“I did the Warriors Run about twelve years ago, but I would not really be a runner and did not particularly enjoy it.

“There was three of us who used to do 30 minutes a few mornings a week. My brother Dermot put out the idea of doing the marathon around May and I thought about it for a while.

“I said to him at the time. Do you know how old I am, Dermot as he is ten years younger than me and the other fellow who is running Anthony is ten years younger again, so it is a family affair.

“My sister Mary, who is a year older than me is also running and my brother Anto as well and my husband’s daughter Megan who is also doing the run”. Lily started by training to run a half marathon and “if I could do that then I would do the marathon.”

“My two friends, who had no intention of doing the marathon, said they would train with me and do the half marathon.

“So, we increased our runs of 30 minutes to doing three runs and increasing our speed etc.

“It was around July that we reached half marathon level so at that point I knew I could do a marathon.

“So, I kept increasing the mileage and I was following a training programme that was on my watch”.

Lily has not done the 26.2 miles yet but did 20 miles three weeks ago.

“I was ok, and it was not easy, and my knee was sore, but it did not stop me.

“My friends kept running but they did not do the long runs with me”.

For her shorter runs Lily would go from Rosses Point to Cartron and back and for the long runs she would run to Hazelwood and around Hazelwood and back to Rosses Point.

“On the 20 miler I ran to the nursing home in Strandhill and back home again”.

She added: “I am excited, and we have put an awful lot of work into it.”

Lily and her family have set up Go Fund Me Page called Courage_for_Carmel.

Some €71,2017 has been raised of a target of €75,000.

“The response has been wonderful, and we are hoping that maybe we might make €100,000.

“People are just so generous. The bottom line is that we, as family were with Carmel in the hospice for the last month of her life in Dublin.

“The level of care that is available not just to the person that is sick but to their families is great.

“That care in ways that we don’t know and after Carmel died the hospice was available to Gerry and her two daughters.

“So they do absolutely extraordinary work, and we as a family and Gerry would like to leave something that will benefit other families.

“That is why we are doing the marathon.”

For Lily, running the marathon is a huge challenge.

“Yes, but it is amazing what you can do with support and knowing that other people are doing it as well.

“And when you have a big enough goal to motivate you and the fact that our family is doing it, makes it so much better.”