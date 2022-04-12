A celebration of 100 years of music with the Hawk’s Well

To celebrate the legendary fiddlers Michael Coleman & James Morrison, accordion player Daithi Gormley has curated The Sligo Legacy that will see the best of Sligo’s musical talent take to the Hawk’s Well stage on Friday April 15th.

Musician Daithí Gormley is widely regarded as one of the foremost button accordion players of his generation. He has researched, published, and lectured on Irish traditional music extensively and is in high demand as an accomplished performer. Daithí is a recipient of the Hawk’s Well Theatre’s Time at the Well bursary for 2022 and had used his time to focus on “a true celebration of one hundred years of Sligo’s outstanding musical legacy”, and “explore, distil and disseminate elements of this, once widespread, rich musical style”.

2021 marked 100 years since iconic fiddlers Michael Coleman & James Morrison cut their first 78 RPM records in New York City, propelling Sligo and its’ outstanding musical heritage firmly on to the main stage.

The concert is a celebration of Sligo’s musical heritage that will feature the renowned piano accordionist Declan Payne, one of Irelands finest banjo players Theresa O’Grady, the highly respected traditional fiddler Philip Duffy, master teacher and one of Ireland’s top box players PJ Hernon, one of the key exponents of the Sligo fiddle style Declan Folan, renowned fiddle player Oisin MacDiarmada, highly skilled sean-nós dancer Samantha Harvey, exquisite and versatile piano player Catherine McHugh and many more including young musicians Ryan Sheridan, Conor McDonagh, Aaron and Ava Glancy and Aoife and Sinead Johnstone.

Tickets costing €18/15conc./9u18s are available to book now and are subject to a €1 renovation fee. Call the box office on 0719161518 or visit www.hawkswell.com