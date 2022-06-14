A bypass route for traffic blackspot Carrick-On-Shannon is unveiled

The preferred option through Attirory and Cortober as led to some opposition among residents, farms, and landowners living on the N4 between Liseeghan and Faulties who feel their concerns were not listened to during public consultation and that they have received letters advising hat a 300-metre wide route corridor will pass near their homes before emerging back on the N4 in County Roscommon.

Together a group of concerned members of the public have written to the TII and Department of Transport Ireland 2040 asking that funding be withheld from consultants of Arup until further consultation has been carried out.

Minister of State. Frank Feighan stated that he understands some are dismayed by the route of the new bypass and his advice is that they speak with the planners and the TII to ensure their views are known and taken into consideration.

The first phase which is now completed focused on the concept and feasibility.

The current phase two is around option selection, before moving onto design and environmental evaluation, an application to An Bord Pleanála, an oral hearing, decision, land acquisition, enabling and procurement, construction and implementation, and a final close out and review.

The public display brochure states the goal of the project is the delivery of sustainable transport solutions that move more people and goods more efficiently, improving journey time reliability and enabling better provision for alternative modes within the urban area. It said the project represents an integral component in supporting investment within the study area, and linking the northwest to other regions, by aligning the corridor with the wider policy of the TEN-T comprehensive network.

The project follows a phased plan that includes many instances of public consultation and display.

The need for a bypass of Carrick-On-Shannon has been heightened over the past year with the completion of the Collooney to Castlebaldwin section of the N4 to dual carriageway status and which links in with the bypass of Rooskey and on to Longford and Mullingar.

However, Carrick-on-Shannon is now emerging as a real bottleneck for those travelling to Dublin from Sligo. At peak times, and in particular at week-ends, queues form on the approach to the town from both the Dublin and Sligo sides.

Tailbacks of up to two miles on the Sligo side are becoming commonplace leaving many motorists frustrated. It is adding some 20 to 30 minutes to journeys which can also add to the cost of doing business for many companies which relies on transport.

The problem looks set to become more acute in the coming years with no real or viable alternative for motorists heading to Dublin but to pass through Carrick-On-Shannon.

It’s the last remaining piece of the N4 jigsaw and when completed a car journey from Sligo to Dublin would be completed in two hours or less making the region even more attractive for investment.