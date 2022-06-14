Sligo

A bypass route for traffic blackspot Carrick-On-Shannon is unveiled

Delays of up to half an hour at peak times passing through Carrick-on-Shannon on the main Sligo to Dublin road is becoming the norm but plans for a bypass have moved a step forward. Stephen Holland reports.

The preferred option through Attirory and Cortober as led to some opposition among residents, farms, and landowners living on the N4 between Liseeghan and Faulties who feel their concerns were not listened to during public consultation and that they have received letters advising hat a 300-metre wide route corridor will pass near their homes before emerging back on the N4 in County Roscommon.

Together a group of concerned members of the public have written to the TII and Department of Transport Ireland 2040 asking that funding be withheld from consultants of Arup until further consultation has been carried out.

