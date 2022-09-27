A 32 county Republic would be the best tribute to Sligo’s Noble Six says former FF TD

Former Fianna Fáil TD and Junior Minister Jimmy Devins told a crowd of around 300 in Rathcormack last Tuesday that the greatest tribute that could be paid to Sligo’s Noble Six was the establishment of a 32-county Irish Republic. “That is what Sligo’s Noble Six gave their lives for,” he said at a moving 100th anniversary commemoration event. In a powerful, emotional and eloquent address, Dr Devins told “fellow republicans” that he had mixed emotions at the commemoration near Rathcormack for his grandfather, Brigadier Seamus Devins TD who was one of six IRA men who were executed by Free State forces after they had surrendered on King’s Mountain on September 20 1922. His five comrades were Brigadier Brian MacNeill, Captain Harry Benson, Lieutenant Patrick Carroll and Volunteers Thomas Langan and Joseph Banks who all died in a hail of bullets on that fateful day. The bodies of Seamus Devins, Brian McNeill, Patrick Carroll and Joseph Banks were brought down from the mountain and laid out in the townland of Clonmull or the “sweet meadow”- so it was fitting that the commemoration was held on that spot 100 years on. Captain Harry Benson and Volunteer Thomas Langan were executed on nearby Ben Whisken Mountain and their bodies lay in a drain for a week before they were brought down to be buried. A commemorative bronze plaque on a wall for the Six under a yew tree was unveiled by Phil McCormack, a sister of Dr Devins. Dr Devins said: “Exactly 100 years ago to the day. six brave soldiers lost their lives on King’s Mountain. Today, we gather to honour them, remember them and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles which guided them during their all too short lives. “It is fair to say that as I stand before you here today, I personally am conflicted by an array of emotions. “There is an enormous sense of pride, pride in what these six men and their comrades did in achieving independence after centuries of domination by foreign forces. “We now have over 100 years of independence and while we all acknowledge that mistakes have been made at least we can say those mistakes have been made by ourselves. “By any stretch, the achievements of our nation greatly outweigh the few mistakes that we have made in the past 100 years. “I strongly believe that we as a nation can hold our heads up high and that we have truly taken our place among the free nations of the world. “But the aims, ideals and ultimately the cause of the deaths of Sligo’s Noble Six will not be fully vindicated until the reason they gave their lives has been achieved. “And by that, I mean the establishment of an independent 32-county Irish Republic, a republic based on the traditions of the many previous martyrs to this noble cause. “A republic where all Irish men and women of all traditions, be they nationalist, unionist or whatever may live together in peace and harmony. “That is what Sligo’s Noble Six gave their lives for. It is my fervent hope that their aspiration will become a reality sooner rather than later”. He added: “The second emotion I feel is gratitude. We owe Sligo’s Noble Six and their comrades, great thanks for what they achieved. “As a result of their efforts and others the British were forced into negotiations with the Irish people, negotiations which resulted in the Treaty of 1921. “The third emotion I feel today is that of sadness. The Treaty resulted in the Civil War and all of the sadness which that period in our history entails. “In my own family it resulted in my own father Pearse Devins, the only child of Mary and Seamus Devins being left without a father from when he was four. And he became an orphan when his mother died when he was 18. “And my family is no different from many other families who had members involved in the Civil War on both sides.” He continued: “The deaths of the Six was a sad day for Ireland and the fact that they died at the hands of their former comrades is even sadder. “For many years what happened on King’s Mountain and on Ben Whisken was covered in silence and darkness. “But the local people here in north Sligo knew and I would like to pay tribute to Joe McGowan, the chairman of the organising committee and indeed all his committee who have helped clear the air. “Joe’s recent book “Even The Heather Bled” has shone a light on this previously dark period. “In that book he acknowledges the valuable work done by Des Gilhawley, who by diligent research, finally clarified what happened to Sligo’s Noble Six. But we should not be surprised by the findings in Joe’s book. “What happened in Sligo town, during the funerals of Banks, MacNeill, Carroll and Devins tells its own story. “On September 22 2022, two days after the killing there was one funeral mass in Sligo Cathedral with four bodies present. “After the mass the body of Brian MacNeill went to Dublin by train for a private family funeral-a very sad fact was that Eoin MacNeill was the commander in chief of the Irish National Army and it was, sadly a small number of the National Army who committed the deeds on September 20, 2022. “I cannot pretend to fully understand the intense trauma and sadness present in the MacNeill family for years afterwards and as it was in many other families who took part in the Civil War. “The other two bodies of Benson and Langan were brought through the streets of Sligo to be buried in the republican plot in Sligo Cemetery. “The authorities, sensing trouble, flooded the streets of Sligo with troops of the National Army. “But there was no trouble. Instead, in a remarkable show of spirit and comradeship, as the coffins passed by, each soldier stood to attention, bowed their head and reversed their guns, the ultimate act of respect for fallen colleagues. “They knew that something very wrong had happened on King’s Mountain and Ben Whisken on September 20 1922. “And I personally believe that they were saying loud and clear to all that it was not done in their name. “It is worth remembering, that all sides in the Civil War, had for a few months earlier fought beside each other in the War of Independence against the British.” Dr Devins said that brought him to his fourth and final emotion which was “hope”. “107 years after the War of Independence we may finally be allowed to hope that the reasons for so many Irish men and women who gave their lives and that is the establishment of a 32 county Irish Republic. “It is my firm belief that most of the people in the Irish Republic want a 32 county country and that an increasing number of people who live in Northern Ireland are of the same view. In a democracy, the only true test of a nation’s wish is through the ballot box. “The day is fast approaching when such a democratic vote will be held. However, the timing of such a vote is of paramount importance and I hope it will only be held when full and honest conversations are engaged in by all traditions on this island. “The Good Friday Agreement is the safety net on which those conversations can be carried out. “The current attempts of a few Tory Right wing MPs to wreck the Good Friday Agreement for their own selfish and futile reasons must be resisted and defeated. “There has been a lot of pain and suffering over the past few years because of what happened in the 1916-1923 period. Yet, I believe that a lot of understanding and reconciliation has also developed. That has strengthened our democracy,” he said.

Sligo County Council Chairman Michael Clarke said it was a great honour for him to be involved in the commemmorations for the Civil War as he described the shooting of the Noble Six as an “appalling tragedy.”