A 10% rise in rates for Sligo’s businesses over four years as a result of Council’s 2023 Budget

Sligo’s €73.3m Budget aims to balance a cost of living crisis with the need for progress.

Budget 2023 was passed by councillors at County Hall, Riverside, Sligo. Expand

Stephen Holland

Sligo County Council’s €73.7m budget for 2023 was approved by council members at the statutory budget meeting on Monday, November 21.

The budget, which has been increased by €3.3m when compared with last year, underpins the council’s role of providing essential services, supporting businesses and communities, and investing in housing, roads, recreation, employment, tourism, and climate action.

