A 10% rise in rates for Sligo’s businesses over four years as a result of Council’s 2023 Budget

Sligo County Council’s €73.7m budget for 2023 was approved by council members at the statutory budget meeting on Monday, November 21.

The budget, which has been increased by €3.3m when compared with last year, underpins the council’s role of providing essential services, supporting businesses and communities, and investing in housing, roads, recreation, employment, tourism, and climate action.

The major points of this budget were relayed to representatives by the council’s management team and demonstrates the local authorities plans on everything from vacancy and dereliction, road improvement, the provision of the Sligo Greenway, the Ukrainian crisis, a masterplan for the development of Sligo Harbour, and more.

In Chief Executive Martin Lydon foreword to the budget he outlined how the Ukrainian conflict and the associated geo-political environment has brought great economic uncertainty and is having a real impact on the costs of delivering services to the citizens of Sligo.

With unprecedented levels of inflation and energy costs rising by almost 250%, Mr Lydon said despite these challenges the council has been able to deliver a balanced budget which will ensure the local authority continues to deliver essential services, support communities and administer grants that drive the local circular economy.

As a designated Regional Growth Centre he stated the council is commitment to delivering on the Eastern Garavogue Bridge, Sligo Public Realm Plan, and the City Campus Project, which will bring inward investment of €103m, demonstrate a seriousness to growing the county in a planned and coordinated way, and unlock much needed land for housing development.

He stressed major areas of investment such as climate action, digital transformation, regeneration, Housing for All, Active Travel, asset and facility management, and dereliction.

This latest budget includes a 5% increase in Local Property Tax (LPT) rates which Mr Lydon said is necessary to invest in Sligo as a regional growth centre and to deliver projects throughout the county, including in Enniscrone, Strandhill and Rosses Point as well as identification of new ‘signature’ projects at a cost of €12m.

“To deliver projects of this magnitude and take advantage of the unprecedented level of funding available from the Government will require match funding of €23.5m. To meet the match funding requirement there is a need to raise a loan over 40 years, which can only be financed by an increase in rates as LPT is already delivering at full capacity,” he said.

“I am therefore proposing that rates be increased by 10% over a four-year period, with a 5% increase in 2023, no increase in 2024, with the remaining balance levied in 2025 and 2026. Without this funding the council cannot invest in the Regional Growth Centre.

“Sligo is unique, and it is our responsibility to deliver the most smart, green and connected county in Ireland, allowing us to implement programmes and capital projects which will bring continued investment to the county via public and private funds.”

In relation to housing, the council is active in approving social housing support, allocation of houses to those on the housing list, maintenance and improvements, estate management, homelessness, and Traveller accommodation.

There is also a focus on Housing Adaptation Grant Schemes for Older People and People with a Disability, Private Rented Tenancy Inspections, Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans and Tenant (Incremental) Purchase Scheme and the provision of new homes.

This budget shows that as of October 10 there were 1164 households on the housing list in Sligo with 733 availing of Housing Assistance Payments (HAP).

The national Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme seeks to address vacancy and dereliction across the country and see grants of up €30,000 available to refurbish vacant property, with an extra €20,000 available if that property is derelict. Properties must be vacant for at least two years, situated in a town or village and be owner occupied after the works to be eligible for this grant.

Cllr Declan Bree highlighted that the sum of money provided for the maintenance and repair of council houses is to be reduced by €30,000. From €2,002,250 to €1,972,165. He also stated that rents from council tenants are increasing by €70,000. From €5,530,000 to €5,600,000.

However, Mr Lydon stated that the funding and repairs for council housing has not changed and this reduction reflects an over budget of the LPT in 2022.

When it comes to roads the notification of funding has not yet been received and the budget’s figures are based on 2022 grant allocations.

In relation to national roads, the Sligo Greenway (Collooney to Bellaghy) is proposed to enter Phase 1 (concept and feasibility) in 2023, the N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin Active Travel is proposed to progress to Phase 2 (options selection), the N16 Lugatober (Drumkilsellagh to Lugnagall) 2.5km realignment project is at tender stage with a contract anticipated for Q4 2022 and construction in early 2023.

The N17 Knock to Collooney (Atlantic Economic Corridor) is proposed to complete Phase 2 and progress to Phase 3 (Design and Environmental Evaluation) in 2023, N59 Owenbeg Phase 3 (Camcuill to Culleens) is anticipated to progress to construction in Q2 of 2023, and the N16 Lugatober to County Boundary scheme is anticipated for construction in 2023.

It is also estimated that the Restoration Improvement Grant for 2023 will be in the order of €8m for improvement works on regional and local roads.

The inclusion of the T2-T12 road, which will link the junction of Mail Coach Road/Connolly Street with the junction of Burton Street/Pearse Road, was welcomed by Cllr Bree who stated the project had been delayed for many years due to insufficient funding by the Department of Transport.

“The ongoing delay with the project has caused significant difficulties, especially for the residents of the lower St Bridget’s Place area because motorists are obliged to use lower St Bridget’s as an access road until such time as this new link road is constructed. The residents certainly will welcome this news,” he said

Under a national initiative to improve energy efficiency and cost effectiveness of public lighting, 5,200 lights will be replaced with LED lights beginning in Q2 of 2023, The Northwest Region project will involve replacing up to 45,728 lights.

Director of Services Emer Concannon stated that public lighting is the largest consumer of energy for the local authority and this will go a long way towards reducing that.

This initiative aligns with the national plan to reduce carbon emissions by 51% by 2030. Ms Concannon stated this is an ‘ambitious target’ and the council are now preparing a five-year plan to work towards bringing climate action to the forefront of their policies and make this ambition a reality.

Staffing changes within Sligo County Council are to be expected as local authority employees providing water services will be forced to make the decision of whether they would like to move to Irish Water under a deal that was announced by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last June.

Mr Lydon stated that staffing is the responsibility of the executive and they are currently in the process of finalising the agreement with Irish Water.

“Staff will have a choice to make in the new year of going with the utility or staying with the council, there’s no further information in relation to it. We will have to wait and see the decision of staff but until such time they are employees of Sligo County Council,” he said.

This budget also accounts for several new additional posts within the council such as an Environmental Awareness Officer, a Climate Action coordinator, a Festival and Events Officer, and a Vacant Homes Officer, many of these posts are currently in the process of being recruited.

The funding of the Festival and Events Officer was welcomed by Cllr Thomas Walsh who highlighted the Sligo tourism sector as contributing over €110m annually to the local economy and generating almost 450,000 visitors.

“It accounts for approximately 2,700 jobs in over 450 enterprises, which represent almost 15% of the total enterprises in the county,” he stated.

“Many local authorities across the country today have a festivals and events manager, tourism officer or tourism unit and I am delighted that soon Sligo will introduce this events post.

“I have spoken many times of my concern in relation to the number of new events and festivals which are developing in isolation to each other across Sligo with a lack of support however there now will be a single point of contact to support an organisation, private individual, company or voluntary group whom are thinking about running an event in our county.”

The council is also working with the Department of Housing to identify potential temporary accommodation to address the Ukrainian refugee response with a site at Doorly Park being considered for modular accommodation.

As of the 21st October 2022, there were approximately 996 Ukrainian Refugees in Sligo County, of whom 876 had been placed in temporary accommodation via the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

The commencement of a draft masterplan for Sligo Harbour has been welcomed by councillors who stated it is one of the most under-utilised assets in the region with Cllr Walsh stating it should have been done ‘decades ago’.

The aim of the masterplan will be to deliver on a vision for the harbour lands to be transformed into a sustainable urban area with a unique identity in a distinctive setting.

Criticism of the budget includes a fear that overall funding is not equal to the three Municipal District, with Cllr Donal Gilroy, of the Sligo-Drumcliffe district, stating it is important every area gets their ‘fair share’ and said that although their villages may be small they still represent 30% of the population.

However, Director of Services Dorothy Clarke stated this budget has been compiled with close attention paid to equality of funding.

“I can assure you North Sligo is very much at the forefront of the budget; it is by no means being neglected. The geographical spread of the Tubbercurry and Ballymote area means it might look like we are spending more time there, but we are not. I can assure you there is a lot of funding for the Sligo-Drumcliffe Municipal District,” she said.

The 2023 Budget was passed by the council with just Cllr Arthur Gibbons abstaining as he felt he could not support the increased LPT rates, which he proposed be abolished entirely in a motion tabled in July of last year.

This newly passed budget will now act as the council’s guidebook for all funding and projects going forward into 2023.