86 Ukrainian children enrolled in Sligo schools

The Department of Education has confirmed that 86 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools in the county over the past number of weeks.The figure is broken down into 50 students at post primary level at 36 in secondary school. The total figure for Leitrim is 95 (66 and 29).

The stats are accurate as of May 13th last and is likely to increase as more refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine arrive here. The Department says that in order to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel. The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places. REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine. The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.